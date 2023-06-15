Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 09:45

Cork advocate for the elderly criticises ‘totally unacceptable’ waiting list for home support

According to Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) there are 1,591 people waiting for home support in the two counties. 
Cork advocate for the elderly criticises ‘totally unacceptable’ waiting list for home support

Paddy O’Brien, who has been an advocate for older people in Cork for decades, has described the current waiting list for home support in Cork as “totally unacceptable” and called for a major reform of the service. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Amy Nolan

An advocate for older people has described the current waiting list for home support in Cork as “totally unacceptable” and called for a major reform of the service.

According to Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) there are 1,591 people waiting for home support in the two counties. 

It marks an increase of 117 people since March.

Paddy O’Brien, who has been an advocate for older people in Cork for decades, said the current figure is “totally unacceptable”.

“Something must be done now to right this awful situation,” Mr O’Brien said.

The HSE Home Support Service, formerly called the Home Help Service or Home Care Package Scheme, aims to support older people to remain in their own homes for as long as possible and to support informal carers.

“The biggest problem confronting elderly, sick people is the great lack of home carers in the community,” Mr O’Brien said.

“We have long waiting lists for this essential care and many people have been waiting for several months.”

He said it is the wish of most older people to stay living in their own home, but claimed the current situation is “driving people into nursing homes or going to live with sons and daughters”.

“Every week I’m getting calls from members of the public trying to procure a home help for an elderly parent,” he said.

Mr O’Brien claimed the scope of responsibilities of a home care support assistant (HCSA) has “changed drastically” over the years.

“Years ago, a home help would do everything — they got the person out of bed, they showered the person, they lit the fire, made a bit of a breakfast — regrettably that has all changed. The emphasis now is on personal care only.”

He also called for the length of home visits to be extended.

“The home helps are great people who do wonderful work out in the community but regrettably the time allocated to them [to visit elderly people] is not enough whatsoever,” he said.

In a statement to The Echo, CKCH said the “type and quantity of support” provided under the HSE Home Support Service “is determined by the client’s assessed care needs, which are clinically assessed by the HSE”.

“A wide range of tasks are carried out as determined by the client’s care plan including: Assistance with personal care tasks (getting in and out of bed, showering, shaving), cleaning out and lighting of fire to ensure an adequately warm environment, cleaning of a client’s personal space where non-performance of such duties impacts on the health, safety and wellbeing of the individual; reminding clients to take their medication etc,” the spokesperson said.

They said difficulties have been experienced in relation to recruitment and retention of home support staff, with certain areas experiencing increased pressures.

“Cork Kerry Community Healthcare regrets that so many people are currently waitlisted and has undertaken a number of recruitment campaigns in the last 18 months,” the spokesperson added.

Read More

‘Hip Op’ bus run bringing patients up to Belfast

More in this section

Cork teenager found safe and well following appeal  Cork teenager found safe and well following appeal 
A lamp sign outside Garda Station, Cork City. Ireland Gardaí appeal for public assistance to trace missing Cork teenager
LATEST: One arrested and Gardaí appealing for witnesses after man critically injured in Cork stabbing  LATEST: One arrested and Gardaí appealing for witnesses after man critically injured in Cork stabbing 
cork peoplecork health
<p>Last October, after a series of questions from <span class="contextmenu quote">The Echo</span>, Irish Water admitted that it had been responsible for the discolouration of at least some of the city’s drinking supply since last summer.</p>

Latest round of flushing to cause fortnight’s water disruption on Cork’s northside

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more