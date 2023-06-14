Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 11:00

Cork companies recognised at National Enterprise Awards

Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins congratulated the three companies representing Cork at this year’s awards. 
Hyde Irish Whiskey took away the South Regional Award at this year’s National Enterprise Awards final at the Mansion House in Dublin. Pictured at the awards final are Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Deirdre O’Brien, Assistant Head of Enterprise LEO South Cork, Joe Burke, alongside Peter Hyde, Conor Hyde, Julia Walsh of Hyde Irish Whiskey. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography.

Eoin Kelleher

Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins has congratulated Hyde Irish Whiskey on their success at this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

Hyde Irish Whiskey won the South Regional Award at this year’s final at the Mansion House in Dublin. This is the 23rd year of the awards, which are run annually by the Local Enterprise Offices.

Hyde Irish Whiskey has been supported by Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Office South Cork.

Established in 2016, they now ship to 65 counties with ambition to expand into new markets with their multi-award-winning whiskeys.

Also honoured were West Cork Distillers, who won the Outstanding Achievement Award.

It is a company that began with its Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West and then accessed support from Enterprise Ireland to grow the business globally.

Established by school friends Ger McCarthy, John O’Connell, and Denis McCarthy in 2003, the company employs over 150 in Skibbereen and exports to over 70 countries.

Representing Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West, BaseWorx were also nominees for this year’s National Enterprise Awards. 

Founded by Graham Clarke, Keith Killilea, and Kevin McSharry. BaseWorx is a cloud-based management platform for flexible workspaces.

Mr Collins congratulated the three companies representing Cork at this year’s awards. 

“By showcasing your innovative spirit and remarkable achievements, you not only encourage others, but also contribute to the economic growth and prosperity of our county,” he said.

Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Offices South Cork and Cork North and West work with client companies in a diverse range of sectors offering mentoring, training, expert advice, and financial supports to small businesses. 

Visit localenterprise.ie for more info. 

