Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 08:45

€300k needed to send Cork teen for op in US to help her continue to walk

Sixteen-year-old Katie Byrne, who lives in Cobh, has cerebral palsy, and requires surgery to fix a dislocated hip, twisted femur, and a fractured pelvis.
€300k needed to send Cork teen for op in US to help her continue to walk

16-year-old Katie Byrne, who lives in Cobh, has cerebral palsy, and requires surgery to fix a dislocated hip, twisted femur and a fractured pelvis.

Martin Mongan

FUNDRAISING efforts are under way to send a Cork teenager to the US for vital surgery to ensure she can continue to walk.

Sixteen-year-old Katie Byrne, who lives in Cobh, has cerebral palsy, and requires surgery to fix a dislocated hip, twisted femur, and a fractured pelvis.

Katie is hoping to undergo surgery in Florida in the coming months, but the costs associated with the procedure will set her family back around €300,000. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Katie reach her fundraising target and meet the surgery costs.

Katie was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when she was 17 months old, and her dislocated hip was discovered when she was four.

Her mother, Antoinette Burke, has tirelessly fought her daughter’s corner to give her the best quality of life.

When Katie was just six-years-old, her parents had to raise €60,000 to fund surgery in St Louis, Missouri, which allowed her to walk independently for the first time in her life.

However, Katie’s dislocated hip has caused her leg to deteriorate over time, and will eventually lead to her relying on her wheelchair after years of independence.

Speaking to The Echo, Antoinette explained the family has turned once again to surgeons in the US for help, after experiencing difficulties in accessing the surgery here in Ireland.

“We found a doctor based in Florida, Dr Paley. He is one of the top orthopedic surgeons in the world,” she said.

“When he had a look at her, he said he could help. It was him that told us that Katie’s pelvis was twisted.”

If Katie does not get the surgery she will end up with arthritis in her hip, which will lead to her relying on her wheelchair and losing the independence she has been used to for over a decade.

Katie’s family started to fundraise to hit the €300,000 target in January and have raised almost €12,000 to date. The money will fund the surgery, flights, and physiotherapy before and after the procedure.

To donate, go to the ‘Help Katie get hip surgery’ page on GoFundMe.com.

Read More

New campaign at Cork hospital will help you quit smoking

More in this section

gavel Man jailed after victim suffered catastrophic, life-changing injuries in Cork assault 
Six-year jail term for man who carried out 'shocking, brutal and cowardly sexual assault' on woman in Cork park Six-year jail term for man who carried out 'shocking, brutal and cowardly sexual assault' on woman in Cork park
Five-year jail sentence given after gardaí and customs officers seize €700k worth of drugs at Cork address Five-year jail sentence given after gardaí and customs officers seize €700k worth of drugs at Cork address
cork peoplecork healthcharity
<p>Home economics teacher, Ann Casey (59), from Midleton in Cork split her chin bone, broke her jaw, fractured her right wrist and sustained other injuries to her arms and chest in the accident on December 30,, 2018, it is claimed.</p>

Cork teacher injured in cycling holiday accident abroad can sue in Ireland, High Court rules

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more