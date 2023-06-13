€300k needed to send Cork teen for op in US to help her continue to walk

FUNDRAISING efforts are under way to send a Cork teenager to the US for vital surgery to ensure she can continue to walk.

Sixteen-year-old Katie Byrne, who lives in Cobh, has cerebral palsy, and requires surgery to fix a dislocated hip, twisted femur, and a fractured pelvis.

Katie is hoping to undergo surgery in Florida in the coming months, but the costs associated with the procedure will set her family back around €300,000. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Katie reach her fundraising target and meet the surgery costs.

Katie was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when she was 17 months old, and her dislocated hip was discovered when she was four.

Her mother, Antoinette Burke, has tirelessly fought her daughter’s corner to give her the best quality of life.

When Katie was just six-years-old, her parents had to raise €60,000 to fund surgery in St Louis, Missouri, which allowed her to walk independently for the first time in her life.

However, Katie’s dislocated hip has caused her leg to deteriorate over time, and will eventually lead to her relying on her wheelchair after years of independence.

Speaking to The Echo, Antoinette explained the family has turned once again to surgeons in the US for help, after experiencing difficulties in accessing the surgery here in Ireland.

“We found a doctor based in Florida, Dr Paley. He is one of the top orthopedic surgeons in the world,” she said.

“When he had a look at her, he said he could help. It was him that told us that Katie’s pelvis was twisted.”

If Katie does not get the surgery she will end up with arthritis in her hip, which will lead to her relying on her wheelchair and losing the independence she has been used to for over a decade.

Katie’s family started to fundraise to hit the €300,000 target in January and have raised almost €12,000 to date. The money will fund the surgery, flights, and physiotherapy before and after the procedure.

To donate, go to the ‘Help Katie get hip surgery’ page on GoFundMe.com.