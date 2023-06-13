Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 15:55

Mother and her 10 ducklings waddle into Cork garda station

The mother duck waddled into Bishopstown Garda Station and demanded assistance after she and her ten babies had gotten lost.
Bishopstown Garda Station, assisted the stranded ducks. Picture: Wildlife Rescue Cork

Elaine Whelan

Gardaí in a Cork Garda station got a surprise over the weekend when a duck and her ten ducklings made themselves at home in the station.

Gardaí at the station made the family of ducks comfortable while they called Wildlife Rescue Cork for help.

Garda Tommy Ryan from Bishopstown Garda Station, who assissted the stranded ducks. Picture: Wildlife Rescue Cork
The animal rescue charity was quick to come to the rescue and escort the ducklings back home safely.

Sharing the story on their Facebook page, yesterday, Monday 12, Wildlife Rescue Cork said:

 “She was too far from water and a main road being a big obstacle. We were able to scoop them all up and will find a good spot tomorrow to release them. We are so full that she's taking up a spare room at the centre.” 

The ducks have now been returned to their home, with the charity sharing a video of their release online.

Based in Whitechurch, the rescue charity is run entirely by volunteers and are experiencing a particularly busy period as they have said it has been “relentless with calls for help.” In recent days, the volunteers have reported rescuing and releasing four house martins, 22 ducks, a buzzard and five other injured birds.

The organisation has said that despite the hard work of their volunteers, costs can still arise due to requirements for food, shelter and transport so have welcomed any donations so that they can continue to rescue Cork’s wildlife.

