Person rescued in multi-agency operation following fall from cliff in West Cork

A person was rescued in a multi-agency operation in the early hours of the morning following a fall from a 30m cliff in West Cork.

At 3.15am Castletownbere Coast Guard was alerted by Valentia Coast Guard of a person having fallen from a cliff in the Allihies area.

In a post on social media, Castletownbere Coast Guard said crews quickly mobilised to get to the scene and worked with other agencies to rescue the casualty.

“The team quickly mobilised and on reaching the area, set our rigs and a climbing team reached the casualty.

“Liaising with the National Ambulance Service on scene, first aid was provided until an advanced paramedic from Rescue 115 was lowered to the cliff bottom from the helicopter.

“The helicopter crew instructed our crew to set a quad pod and lower a stretcher to retrieve the casualty.

“Using all our training and experience the casualty was recovered from a very difficult location and removed by ambulance to the helicopter Rescue 115,” they said.

Crews from the Fire Service and Gardaí also attended the scene.

Castletownbere Coast Guard thanked fellow emergency services personnel for their assistance.

“Many thanks to our local Fire Brigade crew, Gardaí and NAS whose help was invaluable to us during this callout,” they said.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that Gardaí attended the scene.

They said the casualty was a man who suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.