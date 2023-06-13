Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 13:30

Ulster Bank to sell three Cork branches

The bank, which closed its door in April of this year, have revealed plans to sell three of their former Cork locations.
The doors have now closed at the branch of Ulster Bank Ltd, at 88 St Patrick's Street, Cork. Customer notice on an automated bank teller machine. Pic: Larry Cummins

Elaine Whelan

Ulster Bank is set to put three of its Cork stores on the market.

The bank, which closed its door in April of this year, have revealed plans to sell three of their former Cork locations. Among the former branches for sale are 17 Winthrop Street and 88 St Patrick Street in the city centre, as well as 116 Main Street in Mallow.

“The Ulster Bank branch network in Ireland has now ceased trading. The properties are currently being prepared to go on the market to buy or to lease. In the coming months the properties will be brought to the market on a phased launch basis,” a spokesperson for Ulster Bank explained.

The buildings will be available to buy following the completion of ongoing renovations to remove equipment. A spokesperson for the bank said: “Following the closure of the branches on April 21 2023 there is a programme of works being carried out on all branches across the portfolio to remove signage, operational equipment etc. The programme commences in May and runs for approximately six months. As works are completed the property will come to the market shortly after.”

At present, only two of the former banks are listed as for sale, these include Main Street, Gorey, County Wexford and another in Swords, County Dublin. The current asking price for the Dublin location is €495,000 and €390,000 for the Wexford site.

There is no price yet advertised for the Cork locations, however, interested parties are invited to express their interest on Ulster Bank Portfolio, a special website created for the sale of the former branches.

The bank, which closed its final 63 locations on Friday April, owns 31 of those buildings outright. It rents the remainder. The former Ulster Bank, located on 95 Main Street, Midleton will also be available to lease within the coming months.

The 41 branches that Ulster Bank either owns or on which it holds a long lease on the open market on a phased basis, are expected to be made available before the end of this year.

cork businesscork property
