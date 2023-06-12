Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 20:11

Suspended sentence for man, 61, who took four bottles of cider in Cork bar break-in

He signed pleas of guilty to the charges against him at Cork Circuit Criminal Court
Judge Colin Daly imposed the two-year suspended sentence on Michael O’Sullivan of 94 Togher Road, Cork, after he signed pleas of guilty to the charges against him at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Liam Heylin

A 61-year-old man who spent a night trying to break into two pubs and a supermarket in a desperate attempt to get alcohol has been given a two-year suspended sentence.

When the man with a lifelong drink problem succeeded in breaking into one of the premises — The Hawthorn Bar — he took four bottles of Bulmers cider.

Michael O’Sullivan pleaded guilty to burglary at the Hawthorn Bar at The Lough, Cork, and an attempted burglary at Cissie Young’s Bar on Bandon Road — both on the same date, October 1, 2021.

On the same date he attempted a burglary at Centra on Dean Roche’s Cross and also signed a plea of guilty to that.

Defence barrister Emmet Boyle said O’Sullivan has poor health and long-term alcoholism.

Mr Boyle said the accused co-operated totally with the gardaí when arrested.

“He basically put his hands up to all three offences,” Mr Boyle said.

Before the latest three crimes, Michael O’Sullivan had 97 previous convictions, including 39 for burglary. Eight of those were from licensed premises, two from off-licences, 13 from shops, and eight from houses, among other locations.

Garda Pat Dilworth outlined what happened on October 1, 2021.

“At 3am on that date, Michael O’Sullivan approached Cissie Young’s bar and he had a metal bar in his hand.

“He tried to force the door open but he was unsuccessful,” Garda Dilworth said.

“Shortly after this, he went to Centra at Deanroche’s Cross and tried to open a metal shutter by force — again, unsuccessfully.

“Shortly before 4am he made his way to The Hawthorn Bar at The Lough and he gained entry by breaking a window. He made his way inside and took four bottles of Bulmers cider,” Garda Dilworth said.

