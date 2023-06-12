Pictures: 51 students graduate in style from Field of Dreams

THERE were scenes of great celebration at the Down Syndrome Cork Field of Dreams last week, as 51 students graduated from six programmes.

Family members and friends were on hand, with hundreds of guests visiting the Clash Road site over the three days of ceremonies.

John Sweetnam, a graduate of the Field of Dreams Literacy and Technology programme, told The Echo he was delighted with his achievement.

“It is a great occasion,” he said.

“We are very grateful to the staff for their hard work. I am proud to be graduating today with my classmates.”

Khadija Bouncir, who also graduated the same programme, echoed Mr Sweetnam’s remarks. “I am really excited to be graduating today,” Ms Bouncir said. “I want to say thanks to the staff, my classmates and family.”

Debbie Kelleher, who is care co-ordinator at the Field of Dreams, said the graduation ceremony was a wonderful celebration of Down Syndrome Cork and the Field of Dreams.

“The students from the Literacy and Technology programme, the Field To Fork and Ready2Work programmes are graduating and receiving certification following two years of hard work,” she said.

“We are all extremely proud of their achievements on this momentous occasion and delighted to celebrate with family members and invited guests.”

These are exciting times for the Field of Dreams, not least because all students from its Ready2Work programme are featuring on the Saturday evening Angelus on RTÉ One, in a video of their work which will run in a prime-time TV slot over the next two years.

“The theme for the Angelus was ‘care of creation’, and our guys are definitely caring for our environment and helping us to be sustainable, and running our farm shop too,” Ms Kelleher said.