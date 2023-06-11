Sun, 11 Jun, 2023 - 18:45

Man denied bail after he was charged with Starbucks break-in in Cork 

Garda Kevin Roche arrested Kieran Quilligan and brought him before Cork District Court where he objected to bail being granted to the accused.


Liam Heylin

A MAN was arrested and charged with involvement in a break-in to Starbucks on Princes Street in Cork in the early hours of Tuesday, May 30.

Garda Kevin Roche arrested Kieran Quilligan and brought him before Cork District Court, where he objected to bail being granted to the accused.

Mr Quilligan was charged with causing criminal damage to the front window of Starbucks and burglary at the premises.

Garda Roche said it was alleged that Mr Quilligan kicked a front window of the premises until it smashed, and this was seen on CCTV.

It was further alleged that a second man went into the premises and took a cash register, which he handed to Mr Quilligan, who remained outside the premises.

Judge Colm Roberts said factors against him getting bail included the seriousness of the charges, the strength of evidence, and the defendant’s ongoing addiction difficulties.

Solicitor Eddie Burke called the accused to give evidence in his application for bail.

The defendant said he was about to get in to Riverview apartments through Cork Simon Community and was on a methadone treatment programme.

The judge said there was a serious risk of Mr Quilligan re-offending and that he was refusing bail.

“The strength of evidence is too strong.

“The risk is too high,” he said, and remanded the 48-year-old in custody.

Mr Quilligan said he was on a methadone treatment programme and was reducing the amount of methadone each week.

Judge Roberts referred to two doctors with an expertise in heroin addiction who had informed him that for some addicts it was necessary to stay on a high dose of methadone for an indefinite period and that reducing the quantity was not always recommended, even though some recovering addicts had a preference for reducing their methadone.

Judge Roberts said that when methadone was reduced too quickly, users sometimes ended up supplementing the reduced methadone with heroin.

