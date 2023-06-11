Sun, 11 Jun, 2023 - 07:57

Disqualified driver towed a car in Cork with no insurance

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “He has 97 Road Traffic Act convictions — 17 for no insurance.”
Disqualified driver towed a car in Cork with no insurance

Detective Garda Michael Dolan stopped Anthony Walsh, 35, of 38, Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, after 9pm on March 26 at Churchfield Way Upper.

Liam Heylin

A TOW-truck driver towing away a car in Churchfield was stopped by gardaí and it was established that not alone did he have no licence or insurance, but he was convicted 17 times for driving without insurance before.

Detective Garda Michael Dolan stopped Anthony Walsh, 35, of 38, Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, after 9pm on March 26 at Churchfield Way Upper.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the defendant was stopped while driving an Iveco tow truck.

“Anthony Walsh was operating a towing service and when stopped he was carrying a vehicle on the tow truck.

“Det Garda Dolan was aware at the time that Walsh was not in possession of insurance or driving licence to drive this particular type of vehicle. The vehicle in question was seized under the Road Traffic Act,” Sgt Lyons said.

On September 2, 2021, Anthony Walsh was disqualified for 12 years at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, said on behalf of Walsh who stood before Cork District Court with a hold-all bag over his shoulder: “He understands the seriousness of the matter.

On the day in question he was out of work, he was offered a day’s work and he took a chance.

“He does have work available to him when this matter is concluded.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “He has 97 Road Traffic Act convictions — 17 for no insurance.” 

The judge said that in those circumstances, there had to be a jail term.

He imposed a five-month sentence on Walsh.

More in this section

PICTURES: Roads lined with mourners as Cork says farewell to Teddy Mac  PICTURES: Roads lined with mourners as Cork says farewell to Teddy Mac 
Downing Street partygate Boris Johnson resigns as British MP
Housing tops the agenda during Taoiseach’s meeting with Cork Chamber  Housing tops the agenda during Taoiseach’s meeting with Cork Chamber 
cork court
<p>The Raise the Roof campaigners begin their march on Lapps Quay.</p>

WATCH: Crowds march through Cork to demand housing for all 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more