Disqualified driver towed a car in Cork with no insurance

A TOW-truck driver towing away a car in Churchfield was stopped by gardaí and it was established that not alone did he have no licence or insurance, but he was convicted 17 times for driving without insurance before.

Detective Garda Michael Dolan stopped Anthony Walsh, 35, of 38, Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, after 9pm on March 26 at Churchfield Way Upper.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the defendant was stopped while driving an Iveco tow truck.

“Anthony Walsh was operating a towing service and when stopped he was carrying a vehicle on the tow truck.

“Det Garda Dolan was aware at the time that Walsh was not in possession of insurance or driving licence to drive this particular type of vehicle. The vehicle in question was seized under the Road Traffic Act,” Sgt Lyons said.

On September 2, 2021, Anthony Walsh was disqualified for 12 years at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, said on behalf of Walsh who stood before Cork District Court with a hold-all bag over his shoulder: “He understands the seriousness of the matter.

On the day in question he was out of work, he was offered a day’s work and he took a chance.

“He does have work available to him when this matter is concluded.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “He has 97 Road Traffic Act convictions — 17 for no insurance.”

The judge said that in those circumstances, there had to be a jail term.

He imposed a five-month sentence on Walsh.