Olly Murs gives it socks at the Marquee 

Olly Murs is getting married, and he wants to whole world to know about it.

Not only that, he has invited his fans to his wedding rehearsal. At least that is what it looked like at the Marquee last night - the stage studded with tall columns of white roses, the seven-piece band dressed in black suits, each wearing a white rose in their lapel, and the groom-to-be in head to toe in white.

As soon as the musicians - a mix of brass, guitar, drums and electric piano - hit the opening notes, it was obvious a top-class night's entertainment was on the cards.

Murs appeared on the top of a flight of steps with his back to the audience, getting a hero's welcome from the near-capacity crowd. His first song, a blend of Marry Me and Elton John's I'm Still Standing, set the tone for what was to follow: a night of high-octane entertainment.

He quickly moved on to two other numbers - Best Night of Your Life and You Don't Know Love, before talking to the audience. When he announced he was soon to get married, there were loud boos from a section of the mostly-female audience.

Without missing a beat, he shot back: "Well, you had your chances".

More big hit tunes followed, including Kiss Me and Harry Styles's hit Watermelon Sugar.

A turning point came when he sang Sweet Caroline in honour of his friend Caroline Flack who died by suicide in 2020. "It was a super sad time," he said.

When the chorus came around, everyone in the tent was on their feet, singing and swaying to Neil Diamond's classic hit.

The mood switched up with I Hate When You're Drunk, and Murs hit his stride. He was soon playfully interacting with the audience, asking for a phone to take a crowd selfie and later funky sunglasses to switch up his look.

From the first time Murs appeared on X-Factor in 2009, his smooth dancing moves got as much attention as his singing chops. On the Cork stage, he gave it socks - with hips thrusts, swivels and fancy footwork. The camera also zoomed in for cheeky shots of his rear in action. At one point, when lying on the ground all come-hither, he laughed at himself. It was all part of his enduring appeal - a mash-up of sexy pop star and boy next door.

By the time the show ended with the upbeat Dance With Me Tonight and Trouble Maker, the mood was euphoric - a wedding rehearsal like no other.