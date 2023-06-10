LATEST: 'A real guy to look up to', Glanmire says farewell to local hero Teddy Mac 

LATEST: The community of Glanmire is gathering today to bid farewell to “true legend” Teddy McCarthy.

The local GAA legend, who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, is taking his final journey through Glanmire, passing by his beloved Sarsfield Club.

Mr McCarthy had four All-Ireland medals, two of them earned in 1990, and he remains the only male GAA player to win All-Irelands in both codes in the same season.

In a tribute to Teddy, club members and locals alike began lining the streets this morning to say their final goodbyes to the man who has inspired many young players.

Speaking to The Echo, club member Conor McCarthy described Teddy as “a true legend in every sense of the word”.

“Everyone around here respected him and he always had something positive to say about the lads,” he said.

“He was a great man to spot a bit of talent and he always had something positive to say.

“He loved the hurling and he loved football as well and we all miss him.”

Club member David O’Flynn said: “My memories of Teddy is first of all that he was an outstanding player, an absolute legend of the game.

“The one thing that stands out for me is his love for the club and representing the club.

“Even last year he was presenting medals to the young fellas in the club and he talked to them a lot about his pride and wearing the Sars jersey and the Glanmire jersey.

“He was a real guy to look up to, to aspire to reach the heights that he did.”

He said that club members in Glanmire are “very proud of Teddy and what he achieved on the pitch”.

“He was a phenomenal athlete, phenomenal player and he represented the clubs of Glanmire really with pride over the years.

“He’ll be missed by everybody and I think especially by the young fellas that looked up to him.” Teddy will be laid to rest today at Rathcooney Cemetery.

EARLIER: Thousands queued outside Barry Bros Funeral Home, in Glanmire yesterday evening to pay their respects to sporting legend Teddy McCarthy.

Colm O'Rourke and Gerry McEntee,former Meath players with Sean Boylan, Meath manager paying their respects to former Cork double winning player Teddy McCarthy at Barry Bros. funeral home in Glanmire, Cork. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Cork hurling fans saying farewell to their hero were joined by household names from counties all around Ireland, who travelled to pay their respects to one of the all-time greats.

Before the doors of the funeral home even opened at 4pm, there were over a thousand people waiting outside.

Gerry and Diarmuid O'Sullivan paying their respects to former Cork player Teddy McCarthy at Barry Bros. funeral home in Glanmire, Cork. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Arrangements

In light of further large crowds expected, revised funeral route details and parking arrangements have been announced for this morning.

The hearse will leave Barry Bros Funeral Home in Hazelwood at the earlier time of 9.45am.

Glanmire Football Club said: “Due to the volume of visitors to Riverstown/ Glanmire/Sallybrook on Saturday, Teddy’s final journey through Glanmire will start at 9.45am from Hazelwood funeral home, heading toward Brooklodge, passing Sars Hurling Club, going into St Joseph’s View, onto Riverstown Cross and onto Springhill church.

“In a tribute to Teddy, we will line the route with our clubs and hope that our wonderful community come out to show how much he is treasured and to bid a final farewell to the great Teddy McCarthy.”

Parking is available at a number of locations this morning:

Glanmire Football Club (Pike Field), T45 XE36; Opposite the Hazelwood Centre, T45 RP46; SuperValu, Glanmire, T45 YK40; Glanmire Community College, T45 W965; Glanmire Area Sports Ground, T45 ND1; Sarsfields Hurling Club, T45 TY48; John O’Callaghan Park (access Riverstown Cross, exit onto R639) T45 H318.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Springhill, Glanmire, with funeral afterwards to Rathcooney Cemetery.