HUGE crowds have queued outside Barry Bros Funeral Home, in Glanmire this evening to pay their respects to sporting legend Teddy McCarthy.

GAA president Larry McCarthy with Cork All Ireland 1990 double winning captains Tomas Mulcahy, hurling and Larry Tompkins, football paying their respects to Teddy McCarthy.

Before the doors of the funeral home even opened at 4pm, there were over a thousand people waiting outside.

Johnny Crowley, Cork, Joe Hayes and Nicky English, both Tipperary, paying their respects to Teddy McCarthy.

In light of further large crowds expected at the GAA legend's funeral tomorrow morning, revised funeral route details and parking arrangements have been announced.

The large crowds paying their respects to former Cork double winning player Teddy McCarthy at Barry Bros. funeral home in Glanmire , Cork . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The hearse will leave Barry Bros Funeral Home in Hazelwood at the earlier time of 9.45am.

Kieran Kingston , Diarmuid O'Sullivan and Pat Hartnett paying their respects to Teddy McCarthy.

Glanmire Football Club said: “Due to the volume of visitors to Riverstown/ Glanmire/Sallybrook on Saturday, Teddy’s final journey through Glanmire will start at 9.45am from Hazelwood funeral home, heading toward Brooklodge, passing Sars Hurling Club, going into St Joseph’s View, onto Riverstown Cross and onto Springhill church.

Former Tipperary players John Leahy, Aidan Ryan and Declan Ryan paying their respects to Teddy McCarthy.

“In a tribute to Teddy, we will line the route with our clubs and hope that our wonderful community come out to show how much he is treasured and to bid a final farewell to the great Teddy McCarthy.”

Ger Cunningham paying his respects to Teddy McCarthy.

Parking is available at a number of locations:

Glanmire Football Club (Pike Field), T45 XE36;

Opposite the Hazelwood Centre, T45 RP46;

SuperValu, Glanmire, T45 YK40;

Glanmire Community College, T45 W965;

Glanmire Area Sports Ground, T45 ND1;

Sarsfields Hurling Club, T45 TY48;

John O’Callaghan Park (access Riverstown Cross, exit onto R639) T45 H318.

9th June 2023 Former Cork manager Billy Morgan and player Colman Corrigan paying their respects to Teddy McCarthy.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Springhill, Glanmire, with funeral afterwards to Rathcooney Cemetery.