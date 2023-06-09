Revised funeral route details and parking arrangements for Cork GAA star Teddy McCarthy announced

Revised funeral route details and parking arrangements have been announced for the funeral of sporting legend, Teddy McCarthy tomorrow.

The hearse will now leave Barry Bros. Funeral Home in Hazelwood at the earlier time of 9.45am due to the large crowds expected to be in attendance.

In a post on social media, Glanmire Football Club said:

“Due to the volume of visitors to Riverstown/ Glanmire/Sallybrook on Saturday, Teddy's final journey through Glanmire will start at 9.45am from Hazelwood funeral home, heading toward Brooklodge, passing Sars Hurling Club, going into St Joseph’s View, onto Riverstown Cross and onto Springhill church.

“In a tribute to Teddy, we will line the route with our clubs and hope that our wonderful community come out to show how much he is treasured and to bid a final farewell to the great Teddy McCarthy.”

Parking is available at a number of locations, including SuperValu, the Pike Field and Glanmire Community College for both the removal this evening and the funeral tomorrow.

Mr McCarthy, who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, will be reposing at Barry Bros. Funeral Home, Hazelwood, Glanmire today from 4pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am tomorrow in St Joseph’s Church, Springhill, Glanmire.

Mr McCarthy, who was a three-time All-Ireland U21 football medal winner, made his Cork senior football debut in 1985.

He later made his senior hurling championship debut in the 1986 All-Ireland hurling final win over Galway.

An All-Ireland senior football medallist in 1989, he also scooped a football All-Star Award that year.

Two of his All-Ireland medals were earned in 1990, and he remains the only male GAA player to win All-Irelands in both codes in the same season.

In 1993, he formed part of the Cork side who claimed victory against Wexford to win the national hurling league after a second replay.

Following his retirement in 1996, McCarthy enjoyed two stints as Sarsfields manager in addition to leading Bandon to the 2011 county IHC title, losing in the Premier IHC decider the following year.

He also served as Laois senior hurling manager and was involved with Kilworth and Éire Óg.