Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 18:10

Funeral arrangements for the late Teddy McCarthy announced

Mr McCarthy had four All-Ireland medals, two of them earned in 1990, and he remains the only male GAA player to win All-Irelands in both codes in the same season.
The funeral arrangements for the late Teddy McCarthy have been announced. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Echo reporter

The funeral arrangements for the late Teddy McCarthy have been announced.

Mr McCarthy, who passed away unexpectedly yesterday, will be reposing at Barry Bros. Funeral Home, Hazelwood, Glanmire on Friday, June 9, from 4pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Saturday, June 10, in St. Joseph’s Church, Springhill, Glanmire. 

Funeral afterwards to Rathcooney Cemetery.

Posting their condolences on RIP.ie, one person wrote: "Gave us some of the greatest days of our lives. A colossus among legends."

Another wrote: "One of the greatest sports people to grace a pitch. RIP Teddy, great memories."

