Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 11:15

Poetry options praised in higher level exam

The second day of the Leaving Certificate saw exams in engineering in the morning and English Paper 2 in the afternoon.
Poetry options praised in higher level exam

Leaving certificate students chatting after arriving for exams at Douglas Community School, Cork.

John Bohane

ENGLISH Paper 2 was described as ‘fair’ by a teacher in a Cork secondary school.

The second day of the Leaving Certificate saw exams in engineering in the morning and English Paper 2 in the afternoon.

Laura Ann Dunne, who teaches honours English at Kinsale Community School, said the second English exam paper was “overall, a fair and positive paper, yet careful navigation of questions would have been required. There were no real surprises thrown up for the students if they had studied recent exam papers.”

Ms Dunne said both English Paper 1 and English Paper 2 were very balanced, and represented a good start for the Leaving Certificate pupils. “They had some thought-provoking questions that would have posed a challenge, but at the same time they were very suitable for higher-level students. Compared with last year, there was not much difference.”

Ms Dunne said her students were thrilled to have completed both English papers. “Since covid, the changes have meant there are more options on the paper and more choice for the candidates,” she said. “My students were absolutely delighted with the first paper, which was a great start. This will help to calm them down ahead of a busy schedule.”

Looking in-depth at English Paper 2, Ms Dunne said: “Students will be pleased with the poetry options, specifically Meehan who was very popular with candidates this year due to her relevant content and vibrant and accessible language. 

"Overall, a very balanced paper, with thought-provoking questions that posed a challenge suitable to higher level candidates.”

Macbeth offered candidates an opportunity to excel,” said Ms Dunne. “ Macbeth also offered students the chance to demonstrate the depth of their knowledge and understanding of the complexities of the two central characters and their dramatic impact.

“Some comparative questions may have appeared challenging for candidates at first glance, specifically the theme question on the emergence of contradictory aspects of human nature in relation to a studied theme.  

"Overall, the comparative questions were designed to reward those who have worked hard on developing analytical and critical thinking skills.”

Read More

'They will always be a part of St Peter’s': Moving graduation ceremony held at Cork school 

More in this section

Mains repairs disruptions to Cork southside area next week Mains repairs disruptions to Cork southside area next week
Cork v Louth - Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 3 Funeral route details for sporting legend Teddy McCarthy announced
House mouse Cork bar served with enforcement order due to mouse in storeroom
cork education#leaving cert
Cork v Louth - Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 3

Revised funeral route details and parking arrangements for Cork GAA star Teddy McCarthy announced

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more