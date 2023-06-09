Poetry options praised in higher level exam

ENGLISH Paper 2 was described as ‘fair’ by a teacher in a Cork secondary school.

The second day of the Leaving Certificate saw exams in engineering in the morning and English Paper 2 in the afternoon.

Laura Ann Dunne, who teaches honours English at Kinsale Community School, said the second English exam paper was “overall, a fair and positive paper, yet careful navigation of questions would have been required. There were no real surprises thrown up for the students if they had studied recent exam papers.”

Ms Dunne said both English Paper 1 and English Paper 2 were very balanced, and represented a good start for the Leaving Certificate pupils. “They had some thought-provoking questions that would have posed a challenge, but at the same time they were very suitable for higher-level students. Compared with last year, there was not much difference.”

Ms Dunne said her students were thrilled to have completed both English papers. “Since covid, the changes have meant there are more options on the paper and more choice for the candidates,” she said. “My students were absolutely delighted with the first paper, which was a great start. This will help to calm them down ahead of a busy schedule.”

Looking in-depth at English Paper 2, Ms Dunne said: “Students will be pleased with the poetry options, specifically Meehan who was very popular with candidates this year due to her relevant content and vibrant and accessible language.

"Overall, a very balanced paper, with thought-provoking questions that posed a challenge suitable to higher level candidates.”

“ Macbeth offered candidates an opportunity to excel,” said Ms Dunne. “ Macbeth also offered students the chance to demonstrate the depth of their knowledge and understanding of the complexities of the two central characters and their dramatic impact.

“Some comparative questions may have appeared challenging for candidates at first glance, specifically the theme question on the emergence of contradictory aspects of human nature in relation to a studied theme.

"Overall, the comparative questions were designed to reward those who have worked hard on developing analytical and critical thinking skills.”