Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 08:11

Cork southside area facing water disruptions for fourth time in five weeks

Uisce Éireann has warned that parts of Cork city’s southside may expect water and traffic disruption this Friday, for the fourth time since early May.
Cork southside area facing water disruptions for fourth time in five weeks

This is the fourth time works have taken place in this area since May 11, with subsequent works occurring on May 18 and May 29.

Donal O’Keeffe

Essential maintenance works may cause supply water and traffic disruptions to parts of the southside of Cork city on Thursday morning and early afternoon, Uisce Éireann has announced.

This will be the fourth time in five weeks that this area will have been affected by such works.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the works, which are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to occur from 10am until 2pm on Friday 9 June.

According to Uisce Éireann, mains repair works, carried out under its National Leakage Reduction Programme, are likely to cause water supply disruption to Glasheen Road, Coolgarten Park, The Orchards, Croghta Park, Saint Helen's Court and surrounding areas in Cork city.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

This is the fourth time works have taken place in this area since May 11, with subsequent works occurring on May 18 and May 29.

The utility company listed the cause of the disruptions on May 11 and May 18 as “mains repairs” and on May 29 as “essential maintenance”, with “mains repair works” the reason given for this Friday’s coming works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: COR00063562.

Read More

Uisce Éireann: Cork city will always have a 'small number' of incidents of water discolouration

More in this section

Man dies following medical emergency on Cork bound flight Man dies following medical emergency on Cork bound flight
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man pleads guilty over ‘rampage’ incident in which garda cars were rammed
Bonfires ‘can get nasty’ for firefighters Bonfires ‘can get nasty’ for firefighters
irish watercork
<p>The funeral arrangements for the late Teddy McCarthy have been announced. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Funeral arrangements for the late Teddy McCarthy announced

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more