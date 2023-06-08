Cork southside area facing water disruptions for fourth time in five weeks

Essential maintenance works may cause supply water and traffic disruptions to parts of the southside of Cork city on Thursday morning and early afternoon, Uisce Éireann has announced.

This will be the fourth time in five weeks that this area will have been affected by such works.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the works, which are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to occur from 10am until 2pm on Friday 9 June.

According to Uisce Éireann, mains repair works, carried out under its National Leakage Reduction Programme, are likely to cause water supply disruption to Glasheen Road, Coolgarten Park, The Orchards, Croghta Park, Saint Helen's Court and surrounding areas in Cork city.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

This is the fourth time works have taken place in this area since May 11, with subsequent works occurring on May 18 and May 29.

The utility company listed the cause of the disruptions on May 11 and May 18 as “mains repairs” and on May 29 as “essential maintenance”, with “mains repair works” the reason given for this Friday’s coming works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: COR00063562.