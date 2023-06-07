Glashaboy flood relief scheme set to start as contractor is appointed

WORK is expected to commence on the long-awaited Glashaboy Flood Relief Scheme in early July after a contractor was appointed.

Correspondence sent from a Cork City Council official to councillors in the local electoral area on June 7, seen by The Echo confirms Sorensen Civil Engineering Ltd as the new contractor.

“The contract for the construction of the Glashaboy River (Glanmire/ Sallybrook) Drainage Scheme has been awarded to Sorensen Civil Engineering Ltd. and the necessary funding has been approved.

“It is anticipated that Sorensen will commence mobilisation in the coming weeks in order to start the construction of the in-stream works in early July. The construction period is expected to be in the range of 32 months,” the correspondence states.

The long-awaited scheme had been signed off on by the then minister for public expenditure and reform, Michael McGrath in January 2021.

“It is very positive news and very welcome,” said Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central Padraig O’Sullivan. “Sorensen who have already started the greenway in Glanmire will be doing this project as well. It is a huge relief for businesses, residents, and the whole area. People always feared the worst when there was heavy rainfall. They have been waiting so long they won’t believe it until they see walls being built and diggers on the ground.”

Independent councillor Ger Keohane said residents and business owners finally have hope.

“It is nearly 12 years to the day that Glanmire got destroyed by flooding. This news will come as a huge relief to homeowners and business owners who have endured continuous near misses of flooding since those tragic events.

"Well done to all involved and especially to the residents of Meadowbrook and Coppervalley View and business owners who never gave up. We finally have hope.”

Labour Party councillor John Maher hailed the news as “a great day for the community of Glanmire”. “For 12 years, residents and businesses have had no insurance. Despite numerous setbacks, we are now finally going to deliver for all in Glanmire. I’m looking forward to seeing the finished results.”

The Glashaboy river flood relief scheme is designed by the Office of Public Works (OPW) to protect 82 homes and 30 commercial properties in the Glanmire area.

Cork City Council and the OPW were both contacted for comment by The Echo.