Bonfires ‘can get nasty’ for firefighters

A local firefighter has warned that bonfires involving white goods and household waste are resulting in increased callouts for city firefighters and pose a health hazard to the public.

Second Officer at Cork City Fire Brigade Victor Shine said crews have attended recent calls with dangerous bonfires that have included everything from fridges to washing machines.

“In these fires, there is a lot of domestic waste,” he said.

“When emergency services have to attend these calls, it takes from the resources. There is a lot of furniture, but we have seen other items added too.

"We have seen fridge freezers, microwaves, and even washing machines being burned in bonfires. We are seeing people throw in spray cans and deodorant and items that should never be added to a bonfire.”

Mr Shine said the smoke from these fires is particularly toxic, and can result in significant risk for locals with respiratory issues and other health issues. He added that conflict is often an issue for emergency service personnel attempting to contain fires. The frontline worker said firefighters have been assaulted in recent years at some similar calls.

He was speaking in the run-up to Bonfire Night, which is also referred to as ‘Bonna Night’ in Cork and is celebrated on June 23.

Festivities normally involve communities burning bonfires across the city to mark an old pagan Celtic celebration in honour of the goddess Áine.

However, Mr Shine said that emergency services were called to the scene of a dangerous bonfire in the Cork City area as recently as this week.

He explained why he believes the practice of starting bonfires continues to be an issue in Cork City.

“Some people choose to not go to the dump because they know they will be charged,” he said. “As far as they’re concerned, this is a free way of getting rid of their rubbish.”

He spoke of why these types of calls are putting firefighters at risk.

“It can get quite nasty at these events,” he said. “There is the potential of being stoned or assaulted at these calls. We have had people who have suffered as a result of having bricks or stones thrown at them.”

Mr Shine also highlighted the harmful impact of bonfires on the environment.

“If we are trying to save the environment, there should be no bonfires,” he said. “There is so much damage being done to green areas.

“Instead of looking at a green, we are looking at something that’s almost completely black, which isn’t nice to look at in summer.

“You can’t just walk away from something like this and expect it to be repaired.”