Bonfires ‘can get nasty’ for firefighters

Second Officer at Cork City Fire Brigade Victor Shine said crews have attended recent calls with dangerous bonfires that have included everything from fridges to washing machines.
“In these fires, there is a lot of domestic waste,” he said.
“When emergency services have to attend these calls, it takes from the resources. There is a lot of furniture, but we have seen other items added too.
Mr Shine said the smoke from these fires is particularly toxic, and can result in significant risk for locals with respiratory issues and other health issues. He added that conflict is often an issue for emergency service personnel attempting to contain fires. The frontline worker said firefighters have been assaulted in recent years at some similar calls.