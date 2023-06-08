Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 07:00

Bonfires ‘can get nasty’ for firefighters

Second Officer at Cork City Fire Brigade Victor Shine said crews have attended recent calls with dangerous bonfires that have included everything from fridges to washing machines.
Bonfires ‘can get nasty’ for firefighters

A local firefighter has warned that bonfires involving white goods and household waste are resulting in increased callouts for city firefighters and pose a health hazard to the public.

Sarah Horgan

A local firefighter has warned that bonfires involving white goods and household waste are resulting in increased callouts for city firefighters and pose a health hazard to the public.

Second Officer at Cork City Fire Brigade Victor Shine said crews have attended recent calls with dangerous bonfires that have included everything from fridges to washing machines.

“In these fires, there is a lot of domestic waste,” he said.

“When emergency services have to attend these calls, it takes from the resources. There is a lot of furniture, but we have seen other items added too. 

"We have seen fridge freezers, microwaves, and even washing machines being burned in bonfires. We are seeing people throw in spray cans and deodorant and items that should never be added to a bonfire.”

Mr Shine said the smoke from these fires is particularly toxic, and can result in significant risk for locals with respiratory issues and other health issues. He added that conflict is often an issue for emergency service personnel attempting to contain fires. The frontline worker said firefighters have been assaulted in recent years at some similar calls.

He was speaking in the run-up to Bonfire Night, which is also referred to as ‘Bonna Night’ in Cork and is celebrated on June 23.

Festivities normally involve communities burning bonfires across the city to mark an old pagan Celtic celebration in honour of the goddess Áine.

However, Mr Shine said that emergency services were called to the scene of a dangerous bonfire in the Cork City area as recently as this week.

He explained why he believes the practice of starting bonfires continues to be an issue in Cork City.

“Some people choose to not go to the dump because they know they will be charged,” he said. “As far as they’re concerned, this is a free way of getting rid of their rubbish.”

He spoke of why these types of calls are putting firefighters at risk.

“It can get quite nasty at these events,” he said. “There is the potential of being stoned or assaulted at these calls. We have had people who have suffered as a result of having bricks or stones thrown at them.”

Mr Shine also highlighted the harmful impact of bonfires on the environment.

“If we are trying to save the environment, there should be no bonfires,” he said. “There is so much damage being done to green areas.

“Instead of looking at a green, we are looking at something that’s almost completely black, which isn’t nice to look at in summer.

“You can’t just walk away from something like this and expect it to be repaired.”

Read More

Pictures: Cork students and teachers happy with the first day of exams

More in this section

Man dies following medical emergency on Cork bound flight Man dies following medical emergency on Cork bound flight
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man pleads guilty over ‘rampage’ incident in which garda cars were rammed
Pictures: Cork students and teachers happy with the first day of exams Pictures: Cork students and teachers happy with the first day of exams
cork city firefire service
<p>The funeral arrangements for the late Teddy McCarthy have been announced. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Funeral arrangements for the late Teddy McCarthy announced

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more