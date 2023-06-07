Artists to take to stages across Cork city for Quarter Block Party 

Quarter Block Party, the renowned DIY arts and music festival has announced its highly anticipated 2023 edition, taking place in various venues around Cork city from July 14 to July 16.

Quarter Block Party creates an immersive experience that engages both locals and visitors in an exploration of the arts scene in Cork city.

Among the notable acts gracing the stages this year are the Belfast based group Junk Drawer, an indie rock band known for their infectious energy and eclectic sound. Fans can expect a captivating performance filled with their signature blend of melodic hooks and introspective lyrics.

They play The Nest at Coughlan’s Bar on Douglas Street on Saturday, July 15, alongside Listening Face, something of a supergroup featuring members of Cork bands such as Hope Is Noise, Slow Motion Heroes and The Frank and Walters.

The opening night of the festival takes place around the trendy setting of St Luke’s Cross on the northside of Cork city, with an early show at The Chapel in Griffith College featuring an array of talent from the experimental and and avant garde genre.

Cork composers Jane Deasy and Muireann Levis will both perform sets of ambience and drone, and multi-instrumentalist Ana Palindrome brings her full band to perform textural and experimental music. A very special one-off show will take place on the stage of Live At St Luke’s with limited capacity for electronic artist Flowers at Night and Mantua, the experimental project of artist Elaine Malone.

The full schedule will see a wide variety of acts perform at a host of venues across Cork city, including Live At St Luke's, Coughlan's Bar, Griffith College, Crane Lane and more.

The block party features some great acts including Craic Boi Mental, Raja Baal, Sean Parnell and Laurie Shaw.

Tickets for all shows are on sale via eventbrite.ie.