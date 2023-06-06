Man with 338 previous convictions jailed for theft

SHOPKEEPERS experience huge difficulties in Cork with people shoplifting, said a district court judge, as he jailed a prolific offender for eight months.

Maurice Roche pleaded guilty to a number of thefts against a background of extensive criminal convictions.

Sgt Pat Lyons said Roche had 338 previous convictions, 58 of which were for theft.

Judge Olann Kelleher said while the value of the goods stolen recently by Roche was not high, shoplifting is causing huge difficulties at retail premises.

The latest two offences, at O’Donovan’s off-licence on Oliver Plunkett St and at Lidl Cornmarket St, Cork, saw the 39-year-old stealing alcohol — from a value of €3.50 in one case to €23 in another.

Frank Buttimer, defending, said Roche is presently serving a sentence and that he was originally from Tralee, and of no fixed address in Cork. He said Roche had a chronic drug and alcohol dependency.