'Particularly mean theft': Woman had phone stolen from her hand while on trolley at Mercy hospital

As well as the hospital theft, she also committed a number of other crimes in recent weeks.
A woman lying on a trolley bed Mercy University Hospital had her mobile phone stolen from her hand by another woman visiting the hospital — a crime described as “particularly mean”. Pic; Larry Cummins

Liam Heylin

A woman lying on a trolley bed at Mercy University Hospital had her mobile phone stolen from her hand by another woman visiting the hospital — a crime described as “particularly mean”.

Lisa Lenihan, aged 35, of Cork Simon Community pleaded guilty to this theft at Cork District Court along with four other thefts. It was noted by Judge Olann Kelleher that Lenihan had 14 previous convictions for theft.

Judge Kelleher imposed a number of concurrent sentences on her for the latest offences. 

“Some are serious, she has reached a low ebb — theft in hospital from a woman on a bed on a trolley is particularly mean. It is a very serious matter.”

He imposed a total sentence of eight months on Lenihan.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Garda Kyra Collins and colleagues were at the hospital at 10.30pm on May 3, 2023. “On that date, gardaí were attending the A&E unit of Mercy University Hospital in relation to a separate incident when it was brought to their attention that a theft had occurred.

“The allegation was that it occurred in the A&E unit cubicle where a mobile phone was taken from the hand of a woman on a trolley bed.

“Lisa Lenihan was identified as a suspect from CCTV by gardaí. Gardaí patrolled and located Lisa Lenihan on Blackrock Rd, at 1.05am on May 4. The phone, valued at €225, was located on her and she admitted in a voluntary cautioned memo admitting the offence.”

Eddie Burke, defending, said Lenihan’s problems stemmed from being in an abusive relationship and falling into addiction.

As well as the hospital theft, she also committed a number of other crimes in recent weeks. She paid for her food at the 115 cafe on Oliver Plunkett St and when the waitress’s back was turned, she stole the tip jar containing about €10. She also admitted other thefts. She had 31 previous convictions including 14 for theft.

