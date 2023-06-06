Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 19:35

Man allegedly claimed he had hepatitis and spat at gardaí

The alleged incident happened before 10am on bank holiday Monday.
A man shouted that he had hepatitis C and spat at gardaí on the Mary Elmes Bridge in Cork City during an incident on the bank holiday, it was alleged at Cork District Court. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A man shouted that he had hepatitis C and spat at gardaí on the Mary Elmes Bridge in Cork City during an incident on the bank holiday, it was alleged at Cork District Court.

Garda Emer McCarthy gave evidence of an alleged incident on June 5 at Mary Elmes Bridge.

The officer testified that she had met Dean Seerey of Cork Simon Community.

“There was a strong smell of alcohol from his breath and he was unsteady on his feet.

“When informed he was being arrested Mr Seerey shouted that he had tested positive for hepatitis C and he spat in the direction of gardaí who were present,” she said.

Garda McCarthy said the members of the public were also present, some of whom were vulnerable.

The alleged incident happened before 10am on bank holiday Monday.

Mr Seerey was charged with engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger.

He was also charged with a shoplifting offence where it was alleged that he stole property at Lifestyle Sports on Patrick St, Cork, valued €115.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, called the 27-year-old to give evidence in his application for bail, to which gardaí were opposed. In relation to the allegation that he spat at gardaí he said: “No, I spat next to me.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons asked him if he had a difficulty with drugs, and Mr Seerey replied: “I do, yeah, I am trying to solve it.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused the application for bail and remanded Mr Seerey in custody until June 13.

