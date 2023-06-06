Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 12:30

Valentia Coast Guard responded to 22 incidents over the Bank Holiday weekend

Nationally, the Irish Coast Guard, across its coordination centres at Dublin, Malin and Valentia, responded to 45 incidents.
The Irish Coast Guard at Valentia recorded some 22 incidents over the June bank holiday weekend, accounting for half of all call-outs nationally, with the Coast Guard helicopter tasked six times and five separate volunteer Coast Guard units responding to multiple incidents.

Nationally, the Irish Coast Guard, across its coordination centres at Dublin, Malin and Valentia, responded to 45 incidents, with a spokesperson saying that in the region of half of them were handled from Valentia as of Monday afternoon.

“Marine Coordination Sub Centre (MRSC) Valentia has coordinated approximately 22 incidents, which required the tasking of Coast Guard helicopter on six occasions, five different Coast Guard volunteer units were tasked to incidents across the region with some being tasked to multiple incidents, additionally there were a significant number of incidents coordinated in cooperation with the RNLI, Lifeguards and the other emergency services,” the spokesperson said.

One significant incident which occurred over the long weekend saw the Irish Coast Guard assisting a fishing vessel off Dursey Island.

Nine people were airlifted to Castletownbere by the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter R115, before the vessel was towed safely to Castletownbere.

The Coast Guard spokesperson sounded a note of caution to water-users.

“The Irish Coast Guard would remind people, as the spell of good weather continues, water temperatures remain cold and that those taking part in any water-based activity should make sure they have the proper equipment and know how to do it safely,” they said.

“If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, or you think that they are in trouble, dial 112 or use marine VHF radio Channel 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.” 

The spokesperson added that anyone using personal watercraft should be aware that useful information regarding the same can be found in the Department of Transport’s publication “Code of Practice for the Safe Operation of Recreational Craft”.

<p>The fire in Knocknaheeny last night where multiple units of Cork City Fire Brigade were required.</p>

