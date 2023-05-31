Cork's beach lifeguards back on duty from this weekend

Cork County Council’s Beach Lifeguard Team is preparing to oversee the public's safety in the water around the county’s coast this summer bathing season.

The beach lifeguards' motto this year is ‘Holding Hands Saves Lives’.

From this weekend, the beach lifeguards will raise their red and yellow flags to indicate when they are on duty between 10.30am to 7pm daily.

They will be on duty weekends in June, full-time in July and August and the first two weekends of September. The last day of duty will be September 10, 2023.

Cork County Council’s Beach Lifeguard teams will be on duty at Youghal (Front Strand, Claycastle and Redbarn), Garryvoe, Fountainstown, Inchydoney, Owenahincha, The Warren, Garrylucas, Garretstown, Tragumna and Barleycove Beaches.

Due to the unavailability of staff, some locations may not operate at certain times and up-to-date information on the lifeguarded beaches will be available on Cork County Council Beach Lifeguards Facebook page.

Cork County Council is reminding people of the importance of learning the Flag System at the beach, especially children.

A red over yellow flag means the lifeguards are on duty.

People are asked to swim between the red and yellow flags close and parallel to the shore as this is the area that the lifeguards are patrolling.

A red flag indicates that swimming is not advised and a black and white chequered flag marks the area for surfing only.

People are also being advised that inflatable boats, beds and toys are unsafe to use on open water due to the temperate climate together with strong and changeable winds throughout most of the summer.

“As with every other summer season, our beach lifeguard service has resumed. While we promote water safety rigorously every year, this year we are also reminding members of the public to please respect the water, leave inflatable toys at home, supervise children when they are in the water and finally enjoy our beautiful beaches,” Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Danny Collins said.

Cork County Council Chief Executive Tim Lucey commended the lifeguards who he said “provide a wonderful service in terms of water safety” and reminded people that they are also available for any first aid events and are ready and willing to help.

For further Water Safety information, daily updates on conditions, and flags flying at each beach visit ‘Cork Beach Lifeguards’ on Facebook.