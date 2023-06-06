UCC celebrates contributions of climate scientists, medicine developers and entrepreneurs 

University College Cork (UCC) celebrated the contributions to research by climate scientists, the developers of medicines of tomorrow, budding entrepreneurs and partners at the UCC Research Awards last week.

UCC’s first European Research Council (ERC) Advanced award holder, Professor Paul Ross, and Professor Dagmar Schiek, the first legal scholar in Ireland to be awarded an Advanced ERC award, were joint winners of the Researcher of the Year award.

The Cork university's strong heritage in ribonucleic acid (RNA) research was also honoured. Early-Stage Researcher of the Year, Dr Piotr Kowalski was awarded for the significant contribution he has made to the development of novel biomaterials for messenger RNA (mRNA) delivery, and the ‘Father of RNA recoding’, Professor John Atkins, was the joint recipient of a Career Achievement award.

Professor Hannah Daly won the Research Communicator of the Year. Professor Daly actively engages with stakeholders on the topic of sustainable pathways for the energy system, encompassing energy access, climate change and air pollution.

Dr Piotr Kowalski, School of Pharmacy and APC Microbiome Ireland, Early-Stage Researcher of the Year, Professor Anita Maguire, School of Chemistry and School of Pharmacy, Career Achievement Award and Professor Hannah Daly, School of Engineering and Environmental Research Institute, Research Communicator of the Year, pictured at the UCC Research Awards 2022. Pic: Gerard McCarthy.

Professor Maggie O’Neill, recently elected to the Royal Irish Academy, was the recipient of the Engaged Research of Year award. Professor O’Neill, director of UCC Futures – Collective Social Futures and director of ISS21 – The Institute for Social Science in the 21st century, has a long research career in Sociology and Criminology.

Stephen McCarthy, founder of Recruitroo and a graduate of the Ignite Programme at UCC, received the ‘Start-up of the Year’ award for the development of a mock interview simulator for recent graduates. The company is positioned to serve the global market need for international talent recruitment and relocation in 2023 and beyond.

Professor John F. Cryan, UCC Vice President for Research and Innovation at UCC said:

“UCC is a research-intensive University, and the annual Research Awards recognise and celebrate those UCC researchers who have made exceptional and influential research and innovation contributions, pushing boundaries, enhancing knowledge and raising the national and international research profile of our institution.”