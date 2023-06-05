Heat on the street as 12.5k take part in Cork City Marathon

The Cork City Marathon drew over 12,500 participants and thousands of supporters to the city yesterday under a clear blue sky and warm conditions.

Participants were spread across three events - the full marathon, half marathon, and the inaugural 10k race.

Pawel Kosek from Poland came first in the men’s full marathon, crossing the finish line in 2:28:24, with Gary O’Hanlon of Clonliffe Harriers AC in second and Tudor Mircea of Clonliffe Harriers AC in third.

Georgie Bruinvels from the UK was the first female to cross the full marathon finish line in 2:42:15; with Zola Flynn of Calry AC in second and Niamh Cronin of St Finbarr’s AC in third.

Meanwhile, Ryan Creech of Leevale AC took victory in the half marathon with a time of 1:06:45 and Denis Hegarty of Watergrasshill AC crossed the finish line in first place for the 10k event in 32:12.

Pawel Kosek from Poland, winner of the Cork City Marathon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Organisers, Davis Events Agency, said this year’s occasion attracted people of 37 different nationalities and 4,000 had travelled to take part from outside Cork, adding to the fantastic atmosphere on race day.

That positive atmosphere was tangible from the get-go yesterday morning.

After the claxon sounded for the full marathon participants on Patrick St at 8.15am, 10k participants were seen limbering up to begin their race at 8.45am.

Georgie Bruinvels from the UK was the first female to cross the full marathon finish line in 2:42:15. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Speaking to The Echo, Graham Clifford, founder and CEO of solidarity-through-sport initiative, the Sanctuary Runners, said a record number of people had chosen to join the Sanctuary Runners team in the 2023 marathon.

“We’ve about 600 people altogether across the three different distances but the huge majority would be in the 10k distance.

“We’re delighted we’ve so many here today, it’s our biggest team ever in person in the Cork City Marathon," he said.

Ryan Creech, Leevale AC, winner of the men's half marathon at the Cork City Marathon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

On Monahan Rd, those partaking in the half marathon started their 21.1k run at 10.15am.

All races finished up on Patrick St, with exultant participants crossing the line to congratulatory messages from their loved ones.

Mark Delahunty from Limerick, who completed his 22nd marathon yesterday, said the support from onlookers made all the difference.

“The support was absolutely brilliant, and I’ve ran the Limerick one – the support in Cork is a lot better!”

“I’m going to the pub right now,” he said, when asked about how he would celebrate, adding that a Lebanese or Mexican takeaway was the plan for later on.

Denis Hegarty, Watergrasshill, with the Lord Mayor, Cllr Deirdre Forde, after winning the 10k race at the Cork City Marathon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Brian Walsh from Carrigtwohill took part in the Cork City Marathon for the first time yesterday and it was a real highlight for him.

Mr Walsh, who has completed marathons in places like Berlin and Dublin, managed to achieve his personal best (PB) on home turf despite the challenging conditions.

“I can’t believe I got my PB, especially on a hot day. I’m delighted,” he said.

Meanwhile Trish Dorgan, from Blarney, ran the half marathon yesterday.

“It was very hot out there, but it was great,” she told The Echo.

“The atmosphere was fantastic, and it was well organised, as always.”

Lisa Delaney with Cathal and Caragh Sheehan, Blarney St at the 2023 Cork City Marathon. Photo: Darragh Kane

Alison Donnelly, from Togher, was one of the many 10k participants. She concurred that the heat proved somewhat of a challenge.

“I just poured water all over myself at one water station,” she laughed. “That definitely helped!”

She also acknowledged the significance of the crowd’s support.

“My boyfriend did the full [marathon]. He found coming up the end the support was so good. The crowd really bring you along,” she said.

Cork City Marathon is organised by Davis Events Agency on behalf of Cork City Council.

Speaking yesterday, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, lauded the “determination and commitment” of the participants.

Paul Fox, Ballincollog with his children Kelly and Rebecca at the 2023 Cork City Marathon. Photo: Darragh Kane

Race director, Eamon Hayes, said there was an “unprecedented” level of interest in the 2023 Cork City Marathon and congratulated everyone who took part.

He also paid tribute to the staff and volunteers who he said dedicated “countless hours” to making sure the event was a success.

Meanwhile, race project manager, Julie Sebode, from Davis Events Agency, said the marathon is a “wonderfully diverse occasion”.

“You really do get the feeling that the world is coming to Cork,” she added.