Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 15:01

Suspended sentence for man who pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to house

Sergeant John Kelleher said that on June 30 2022 a woman called to Anglesea Street and garda station and reported damage to her house at Oliver Plunkett Street.  There was a circle with a dot in the middle spray painted on the wall of her house.
A red circle with dot was painted on a house in Cork city centre for no apparent reason and now the 40-year-old man who did it has been given a two-month suspended jail term. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A red circle with dot was painted on a house in Cork city centre for no apparent reason and now the 40-year-old man who did it has been given a two-month suspended jail term.

Petr Cupanek of St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge of causing criminal damage to the house.

Judge Colm Roberts imposed a sentence of two months which he suspended on condition that he would comply with the direction of the probation service.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that on June 30 2022 a woman called to Anglesea Street and garda station and reported damage to her house at Oliver Plunkett Street. 

There was a circle with a dot in the middle spray painted on the wall of her house.

She looked back at CCTV outside her home and saw Petr Cupanek spraying it on the previous day.

She knew him as he had previously done work on her house.

