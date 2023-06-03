Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 10:45

Whitechurch show support for U20 captain ahead of All Ireland final

Mullins will make history as he will be the first Whitechurch man to captain a Cork side.
Whitechurch NS staff and pupils show their support for past pupil and captain Micheál Mullins of the Cork U20 hurlers in the All-Ireland final this weekend in Thurles v Offaly

Martin Mongan

WHITECHURCH GAA club is adopting the red of Cork in support of Michéal Mullins this weekend.

The club’s star man will captain Cork against Offaly in the U20 All-Ireland Hurling final tomorrow.

Whitechurch PRO Jonathan Healy said excitement was building around the village.

“There is tremendous excitement around the village and the wider community.”

Cork beat Clare in the Munster final on May 15 while Offaly beat Wexford in the Leinster final on May 17. The provincial champions will lock horns tomorrow in Semple Stadium in Thurles.

Mullins will make history as he will be the first Whitechurch man to captain a Cork side.

“Michéal recently attended the opening of our new community gym as guest of honour and was swamped by our underage players asking him to sign everything from hurleys, to jerseys and even socks,” Mr Healy said.

The Whitechurch faithful travelled to Limerick in their busloads to cheer on Cork, which was an invaluable lesson for the younger players

Tommy Buckley, Whitechurch GAA President, with young supporters ahead of the the U-20 All-Ireland Hurling Final on Sunday. Club man Michéal Mullins captains the side.
“We have another bus travelling to the final, and lots more organising car shares and public transport options. In particular, the club has been working with the underage teams to show them the importance of supporting our club man in the final.

“Michéal is an incredibly generous team-mate and will always stop to talk with the younger boys when he’s around the pitches.

“We all feel like we’re part of his journey, and hopefully he’ll inspire more to follow in his footsteps.” 

When asked if there is an air of nervousness around the club leading up to Michéal’s big moment, Mr Healy calmly said: “We don’t do nerves. We know that Michéal will give it 100%, and that’s enough for us to turn up and support him.

“Although, if he scores another cracker of a goal on Sunday, it will settle us.”

