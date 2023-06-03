Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 08:10

Cork Harbour Festival's flagship event takes place today 

The all-inclusive rowing and paddling event embraces everything from traditional wooden working boats, currachs, skiffs, gigs and longboats to contemporary ocean racing shells, kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards.
Cork Harbour Festival's flagship event takes place today 

Ardmore Shipping training for the Ocean to City Race which takes place on Saturday, June 3 as part of Cork Harbour Festival  June 2-11. Picture: Clare Keogh

Amy Nolan

The flagship event of the Cork Harbour Festival, Ocean to City: An Rás Mór, gets underway today, with hundreds of participants set to take to the water.

The all-inclusive rowing and paddling event embraces everything from traditional wooden working boats, currachs, skiffs, gigs and longboats to contemporary ocean racing shells, kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards.

It includes races over four course distances: the 28km Ocean Course, 22km City Course, 13km Monkstown Course and the 4km Youth Course – all finishing to a warm welcome in the city centre.

Speaking to The Echo ahead of the event, Cork Harbour Festival manager, Joya Kuin said approximately 550 participants will be taking part this year in about 200 boats.

Ms Kuin said there has been a “great level of interest” in the annual event once again this year.

“I think a lot of people took up outdoor activities during Covid like walking, rowing, paddling, stand-up paddleboarding, so that’s all really great for Ocean to City and Cork Harbour Festival.

“At a national level, Fáilte Ireland are doing a lot of work at the moment in terms of promoting Ireland as an outdoor activity destination.

“Ocean to City is kind of part of that destination branding as such a big, big participative event which is really great.

“We want to have Ocean to City up there as a bucket list item for anybody who does anything on the water."

Participants hail from all over Cork and other counties, with a significant level of international entrants once again this year.

There will be family-friendly entertainment at various vantage points along Cork Harbour during the race, including Cobh, Monkstown, Blackrock and Cork city.

At the finish line at Lapp’s Quay, onlookers will be able to enjoy the big spectacle with entertainment, live commentary, and food from 1.30pm onwards.

“It’s a great event for families to come down to because there’s so many different types of boats to look at on the water,” Ms Kuin said.

Cork Harbour Festival runs until June 11 and features over 80 events.

For more info see corkharbourfestival.com.

Read More

Runners advised to stay safe in the sun at Cork City Marathon this Sunday

More in this section

Nine crew members airlifted after trawler runs aground on Cork coast Nine crew members airlifted after trawler runs aground on Cork coast
gavel Man allegedly given bags filled with cardboard instead of 100 cartons of cigarettes he paid €5k for
Gavel, scales of justice and law books 'It is not a question of if he will kill us but when': Mother believes son has been failed by mental health services
<p>Sunday will be another dry and warm day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will range from 18 to 22 degrees throughout the day. Cork City Marathon runners will have to endure the heat during their run.</p>

Cork set to bask in glorious sunshine for weekend as host of events come to Leeside

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more