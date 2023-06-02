'For far too long, this area has been neglected': Upgrades proposed to busy northside road

PUBLIC consultation has commenced on proposed upgrades to a busy road on the northside of the city, where pedestrian safety concerns had previously been expressed.

The improvements are proposed to be carried out at Banduff Road in Mayfield.

The scheme would see the existing footpaths in the area upgraded and new footpaths constructed on both sides of the road.

The proposed works also include the provision of pedestrian crossing facilities including a signalised pedestrian crossing, a zebra crossing, uncontrolled pedestrian crossings and the use of table top entry ramps on side roads.

It also includes the provision of eight bus stops on Banduff Rd in line with BusConnects Cork and the installation of new energy efficient public lighting.

The general area served by the Banduff Rd lacks pedestrian and public transport infrastructure.

At present, there is only a single footpath on the south side of the road and isolated local sections of footpaths on the north side of the road.

Cork City Council said the scheme is necessary to “significantly improve” the pedestrian and public transport facilities and provide “safe and accessible active and public transport route options”.

Speaking to The Echo, Labour Party councillor John Maher welcomed the commencement of the public consultation.

“I’m delighted that Cork City Council have finally addressed this road.

“The plan proposes footpaths along both sides of road, improved public lighting, pedestrian crossings and new bus stops.

“For far too long, this area has been neglected and this will be very welcome along with the changes of traffic flow on the Banduff Rd,” he said.

“It’ll be safer for young people to cross to get the school bus, older people to get to their neighbours and shops and safer for all that walk the road.

“This has been an issue for years and I encourage all to look at the plans and have your input. We have waited long enough so let’s make sure we get the best plan for all.

“The BusConnects plan will deliver a public bus to the Banduff area, again which is to be welcomed, and new bus stops are included in this plan.”

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent also welcomed the scheme.

“It’s something that we had publicised previously, including Mandy O’Leary-Hegarty as our local area rep, so we welcome that there’s movement on that. It’s definitely needed. It’s a very busy road with a lot of housing estates in the area and possibly more down the line,” he said.

For full details on the scheme and to make a submission see consult.corkcity.ie/en.

Submissions can also be made in writing addressed to: ‘Senior Engineer, Infrastructure Development, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork’ and clearly marked ‘Banduff Road Scheme’.

The final date for submissions is 5pm on Monday, July 3.