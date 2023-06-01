Gardaí appealing for witnesses following serious collision in West Cork

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in West Cork this morning.

The incident, involving a car and a bicycle, occurred on the N71 at Barleyhill East in Rosscarbery at approximately 9am.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the incident and said the road between Rosscarbery and Leap remains closed at this time to facilitate a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local traffic diversions are currently in place.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on this stretch of the N71 between 9am and 10am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.