Man jailed after obstructing a drugs search

Obstructing a drugs search would have to be discouraged, a sentencing judge said as he jailed a young man for four weeks.

John Mkandawire, 30, of no fixed address pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to being in possession of cannabis for his own use and also to a charge of obstruction of Garda Kate Sheehan.

Sergeant John Kelleher said Garda Sheehan stopped the defendant at Charlemont Terrace in Cork at lunchtime on November 12 2022 and told him he was going to be searched.

The accused initially gave a false name, stating that his name was “George Coleman.”

Another guard present recognised John Mkandawire and knew his correct name.

The false name resulted in a charge of obstructing or impeding being brought against the accused, who was represented by Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor.

Judge Colm Roberts fined the accused €100 for having the cannabis for his own use and imposed the four-week jail term on the other count.