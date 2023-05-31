Anger management course ordered for Blarney man who assaulted two gardaí

A BLARNEY man who assaulted two gardaí travelled to Spain to get away from associates in Cork and get off alcohol and drugs and now he has been ordered to complete an anger management or victim empathy course.

Christopher Ruby, aged 30, of Golden Heights, Knocknasuff, Blarney, Co Cork, was given a 10-week suspended sentence by Judge Colm Roberts at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said of Ruby: “He went to Spain to get away from associates who were dragging him back. And he got off alcohol and drugs.”

The judge said: “I want him to do some form of anger management or victim empathy course.”

Sergeant John Kelleher said, on May 27, 2020, at The Groves, Blarney, Co Cork, he was drunk and a danger to himself or others. At the time of the incident, he threatened gardaí that he would shoot any garda who entered the driveway of his home.

Gardaí went to investigate another incident shortly before 10pm on August 17, 2020. The accused was agitated and intoxicated. He repeatedly slapped Garda Maurice O’Mahony’s arm. Garda O’Mahony tried to maintain a safe distance but Ruby kept encroaching. Garda David Ahern also suffered slaps to his arms.

Ruby had to be pepper-sprayed and arrested to be taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station. On April 24, in Blarney village, he was threatening to Garda Michael Walsh during a drunken incident. Ruby told Garda Walsh: “Fuck off and stop annoying me… I’ll go where I want and ye won’t stop me. Try and take me on and I’ll break you.”