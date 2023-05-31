Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 15:11

Public safety concerns for 60 Patrick Street

Public safety concerns for 60 Patrick Street

Patrick Street in Cork city

Eoin Kelleher

A section of footpath on Cork’s main street has had to be closed off this week due to concerns over the structural integrity of a building which once housed Con Murphy’s menswear on Patrick Street.

The listed four-storey building on Cork’s main thoroughfare is the latest building in the city requiring heavy metal girders to support the façade. Pedestrians can still access nearby premises which continue to trade as normal.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said they recently became aware of a serious issue regarding the structural integrity of the front wall to No. 60 Patrick Street.

“We contacted the building owners and their technical advisors with a view to addressing the issue as soon as is practically possible. In the interest of public safety, it was necessary to close the public footpath outside this building.

“The emergency remedial works, carried out by the owners are planned to be completed on Thursday, June 1. The emergency remedial works will make the building safe. Cork City Council is working to re-open the footpath as soon as is possible,” said the spokesperson

“Cork City Council will continue to work with the building owners to identify what additional permanent remedial works need to be undertaken. The responsibility for the upkeep and maintenance of buildings is that of the building owner,” she added.

