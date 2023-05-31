Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 14:07

Garretstown beach has Blue Flag status reinstated 

Cork County Council said the flag will be raised as soon as the required conditions, that of recycling facilities are provided.
The Sun sets on the Seven Heads Peninsula and Garretstown Beach, County Cork. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

Breda Graham

Cork County Council has confirmed that the Blue Flag has been reinstated in Garretstown Beach.

It comes as it was recently confirmed that 10 Cork beaches were given the prestigious Blue Flag status for 2023, but Garretstown was one of four locations in Munster to lose the status.

Garretstown passed 32 out of 33 of the Blue Flag’s criteria but failed to retain its Blue Flag status because recycling bins were not provided at the beach.

Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised awards for beaches, marinas, and boats and An Taisce operates the programme on behalf of the Foundation of Environmental Education.

A total of 84 beaches and 10 marinas received their Blue Flags across Ireland on Friday, with Garretstown missing out.

Cork County Council said the flag will be raised as soon as the required conditions, that of recycling facilities are provided.

The Council said it will make arrangements to provide these facilities at the earliest opportunity.

