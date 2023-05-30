Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 07:00

Acclaimed musician Barry Tierney all set for Kinsale gig 

Barry will be jetting off to Australia and Germany for a six-month tour shortly after this performance and his Cork fans will be out in force for his final gig in Ireland this year. 
International award winning singer songwriter Barry Tierney, takes to the stage at St Catherine’s Church, Kinsale on June 16 for a magical summer's night of music.

Eoin Kelleher

A Cork musician is taking to the stage in his home of Kinsale on June 16 for a magical summer’s night of music.

Singer and songwriter Barry Tierney is set to entertain audiences at St Catherine’s Church, Kinsale on June 16. 

The Kinsale native will be joined by the 20-year-old Armagh troubadour Pearse Larkin, who is fresh from his win in the singing section of the All-Ireland Fleadh Ceol last year. 

Barry is due to release his second studio album in late summer while performing down under.

The venue, which was purchased from the Church of Ireland, is steeped in Kinsale history and has been beautifully restored. 

Barry’s unique singing voice and writing style are distinctly Irish and have gained him fans at home and abroad. 

He has been presented with songwriting awards by such names as Robin Gibbs of The Bee Gees, Bob Geldof of the Boomtown Rats, as well as Ireland’s Arts Minister at the time of his winning the IMRO sponsored Sean McCarthy writing festival award. 

After gaining an honours degree in commercial modern music, Barry topped the Irish iTunes Charts in 2014 with his critically acclaimed album Hotel Alamar which led to him signing a lifetime publishing deal with Universal Music Berlin. Barry has toured Russia, UK, Germany and the US.

In 2021 his single ‘Rosie Ale of England’ reached number 2 in the main ITunes chart and is part of his second studio album, produced by Conor O’Sullivan, released last Autumn. 

Barry made his stage production debut last September when he co-created and produced Through Irish Eyes, a blistering Irish music and dance show to a sold-out audience in The MAC Theatre, Belfast. Barry is embarking on a four-month Australian tour starting on June 22.

The June 16 show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are online at Eventbrite or by calling Friars Lodge on 021-4777384.

