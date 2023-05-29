Cork teacher honoured for work with LGBTQI+ students and promoting art 

A Cork teacher received an achievement award from the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI), in recognition of her exceptional contribution to her school community.

Anita Stackpoole, an art and SPHE teacher at Carrigaline Community School, was recognised for her commitment to supporting LGBTQI+ students and her work in promoting a healthy and positive environment for the entire school community.

In 2016, Anita helped a group of students to establish a sexuality and gender acceptance group in the school. This allowed LGBTQI+ students to meet up in a safe space and voice their issues and concerns.

This led to the school’s annual participation in BelongTo StandUp Awareness Week, which is spearheaded in the school by Anita.

As the school's art teacher, Anita also manages the 'artist in residence' programme, which involves working with a local artist to engage students in the creation of a lasting art installation within the school building.

Anita has added colour and diversity to the school environment and has allowed generations of students to learn new and interesting art-based skill-sets, while expressing their own unique insights and talents.

Anita was presented with her award by ASTI General Secretary and ASTI President at a special reception in Gresham Hotel, Dublin on Friday, May 26.

The ASTI achievement awards recognise the outstanding contribution of second-level teachers to their students, schools, communities and society.