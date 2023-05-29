Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 14:02

Cork teacher honoured for work with LGBTQI+ students and promoting art 

Anita Stackpoole, an art and SPHE teacher at Carrigaline Community School, was recognised for her commitment to supporting LGBTQI+ students and her work in promoting a healthy and positive environment for the entire school community.
Cork teacher honoured for work with LGBTQI+ students and promoting art 

Cork teacher Anita Stackpoole, receiving her award on Friday, with Geraldine O’Brien, ASTI President Elect and Kieran Christie, ASTI General Secretary.

John Bohane

A Cork teacher received an achievement award from the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI), in recognition of her exceptional contribution to her school community.

Anita Stackpoole, an art and SPHE teacher at Carrigaline Community School, was recognised for her commitment to supporting LGBTQI+ students and her work in promoting a healthy and positive environment for the entire school community.

In 2016, Anita helped a group of students to establish a sexuality and gender acceptance group in the school. This allowed LGBTQI+ students to meet up in a safe space and voice their issues and concerns.

This led to the school’s annual participation in BelongTo StandUp Awareness Week, which is spearheaded in the school by Anita.

As the school's art teacher, Anita also manages the 'artist in residence' programme, which involves working with a local artist to engage students in the creation of a lasting art installation within the school building.

Anita has added colour and diversity to the school environment and has allowed generations of students to learn new and interesting art-based skill-sets, while expressing their own unique insights and talents.

Anita was presented with her award by ASTI General Secretary and ASTI President at a special reception in Gresham Hotel, Dublin on Friday, May 26.

The ASTI achievement awards recognise the outstanding contribution of second-level teachers to their students, schools, communities and society.

Read More

Cork primary school reaches all-island debating final

More in this section

Parts of Cork city’s southside facing water and traffic disruptions tonight Parts of Cork city’s southside facing water and traffic disruptions tonight
Cork primary school reaches all-island debating final Cork primary school reaches all-island debating final
Cork teen found safe and well following appeal Cork teen found safe and well following appeal
cork education
<p> Ryanair airplane takes off from Cork Airport. Pic: Larry Cummins</p>

Ryanair add extra flight each week from Cork Airport to UK destination 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more