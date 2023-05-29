What you had to say: Mixed reaction as Elverys to move into Patrick Street store

“It’s kind of disappointing,” said Jennifer Lyons.
Whilst visiting the city, Limerick man Kevin Buston said: “I think it goes to show that times are changing, and that there are iconic buildings like this that have been left empty for so long.
Angela Power from Ballincollig asked: “Do we need another sports shop? I’m not sure that we do.
Patsy Hanley from Lehenaghmore previously worked for Debenhams in Mahon Point Shopping Centre.
Adrian Looney from Fair Hill said: “I think at least there will be someone using it and it won’t be left vacant any longer. It will bring jobs to the city. It really is a bit of an eyesore the way it is at the moment.
Maurice Daly from Cork city said: “It’s a great old building. I used to get all my clothes in there when it was Debenhams. We were able to get the bus down to Merchant’s Quay and Debenhams to do our shopping. I will definitely come in to see it when it reopens, I will probably be first in the door!”