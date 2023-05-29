What you had to say: Mixed reaction as Elverys to move into Patrick Street store

THERE has been a mixed, underwhelming reaction from the people of Cork to the news that Elverys is to take over the iconic Roches Stores building on Patrick Street.

The sports retailer recently announced its acquisition of the iconic store, which traded as Roches Stores before being leased out to Debenhams in recent times. The store has been idle since 2020, when Debenhams left the street, and speculation has been rife as to who would take over the location.

The Echo recently spoke to people on Patrick Street who shared their optimism for the future of the historic location, ahead of Elverys announcement.

That speculation was put to bed in recent days following Elverys announcement, which was welcomed by the Cork Business Association and retailers on Patrick Street.

However, there has been a mixed reaction from members of the Cork public to the announcement of a new sports store on the famous street.

Whilst shopping on Patrick Street in recent days, Gemma Murphy from Farranferris shared her views on the sale: “The former Debenhams store in Mahon Point has also been partially turned into a sports shop and I don’t think there is any need for another sports shop in Cork,” she said.

“I was hoping that since there are talks of closing down the Marina Market, there could have been something like that, with food stalls and something everyone can use.

“There are not that many spaces in Cork for people to just hang out, so something like that would have been nicer,” she added.

While some were displeased at the prospect of another sports store on Patrick Street, others were happy to see plans to get the former Roches Stores and Debenhams store back in action.

Ciarán Collins of Bandon said: “The only positive thing is that the building is going to be used, it will create jobs and it is an Irish company that will be trading out of there.

However, he added: “We would have loved something a bit more diverse and unique in Cork city.”

Speaking about the takeover in recent days, Intersport Elverys CEO Patrick Rowland said they are proud to be part of the ‘bustling’ retail community in the city centre.

“We are hugely proud to become part of Cork city’s bustling retail community and are really looking forward to restoring some history and excitement to Patrick Street. Cork city, like Intersport Elverys, is hugely invested in local community and sport. We have unwavering belief in the area’s potential, which is evident in this strategic expansion.

“The closure of what is one of the city’s landmark buildings left a huge void to be filled.

“We are looking forward to breathing new life into it by offering an exceptional shopping experience with the creation of this flagship store.”

What you had to say

“It’s kind of disappointing,” said Jennifer Lyons.

“There are so many sports stores in the city centre already. I think it’s a waste of the space. It’s a massive store with very little product to be displayed inside it.

“It’s a waste to give it to just one store.”

Whilst visiting the city, Limerick man Kevin Buston said: “I think it goes to show that times are changing, and that there are iconic buildings like this that have been left empty for so long.

“It is obviously a good thing for business that it’s going to get people back in, it’s going to get jobs back into the city. Hopefully, it is going to create a bit of revenue for Cork.

“With the history of the building, it is obviously very iconic, you would think that there might have been something a bit better to go in that would promote Cork,” he added.

“There are plenty of sports stores around, plenty of JDs and Lifestyles. I do think that the people of Cork were looking for something more for their city.”

Angela Power from Ballincollig asked: “Do we need another sports shop? I’m not sure that we do.

“I’m not a tracksuit kind of person, or if I was to buy something like runners, I would prefer to support a local Cork sports shop,” she said.

“I personally won’t be going in there. I personally will not be catered for with a sports shop. Everyone is different, so what would suit me may not suit someone else. We have lots of phone shops and other shops we don’t really need,” she added.

“It would have been beautiful to have a load of smaller shops go into it like long ago when we had Roches Stores or Debenhams. With them, you had a bit of everything, and I think the city needs to bring back that.

“We need to bring back shops into the city, we need to bring back people. The city needs a change to make it vibrant again. The city has gone down, there is no doubt about that. We need more footfall, we need more park and rides to allow people to get into the city.”

Patsy Hanley from Lehenaghmore previously worked for Debenhams in Mahon Point Shopping Centre.

“I am devastated with the news. I think we need more,” she said. “We need another fashion store in the building, not another sports store. We have enough of them.”

Adrian Looney from Fair Hill said: “I think at least there will be someone using it and it won’t be left vacant any longer. It will bring jobs to the city. It really is a bit of an eyesore the way it is at the moment.

“It will definitely be nice to have something in there and that’s the main point I think.”

Maurice Daly from Cork city said: “It’s a great old building. I used to get all my clothes in there when it was Debenhams. We were able to get the bus down to Merchant’s Quay and Debenhams to do our shopping. I will definitely come in to see it when it reopens, I will probably be first in the door!”