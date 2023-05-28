'More attention' must be paid to Cork Luas scheme

Calls have been made for the Government to pay “more attention” to the proposed Cork Luas scheme, as Labour rep for the city’s South East ward, Peter Horgan voiced concerns that the major transport project is “bound up in bureaucracy and red tape”.

He was speaking following confirmation from the National Transport Authority (NTA) that a resubmitted strategic assessment report (SAR) is pending approval from the Department of Transport.

An initial SAR for Cork’s proposed light rail system was submitted in June 2021, but was it was determined not to have met a number of requirements as set out in the Public Spending Code and was returned to the NTA for revision in January 2022. A spokesperson for the NTA told The Echo that the revised SAR was submitted to the Department for review in March 2023 and that final comments are awaited.

The Public Spending Code sets the value for money requirements and guidance for evaluating, planning, and managing capital projects. Under the code, an SAR is the first of a series of so-called ‘Decision Gates’ and is required in advance of a preliminary business case. The SAR must address a range of different criteria including setting out the investment rationale, objectives, a preliminary demand analysis, and identification of risks.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Horgan said he believes there needs to be a greater sense of urgency from the Government in progressing the project.

“It should not take this long. We don’t have an advocate for Cork public transport at Cabinet. We need that advocate.

"We need to build confidence and entice people to the fact that Cork city will change with improved public transport and that there is a positive momentum behind it. So far all we’re seeing is delay and some form of acrimony almost because people don’t believe that a Cork light rail network will come, and we need to change that narrative,” Mr Horgan said.

The proposed Cork Luas would run from Ballincollig on the western outskirts of the city to Mahon Point in the east, but an emerging preferred route has yet to be announced.