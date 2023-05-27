Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 16:09

Assisted dying debate to take place in Cork city

They hope to encourage a respectful and helpful conversation around someone’s end-of-life wishes and about the choice of assisted dying.
The open meeting will take place at the Metropole Hotel on May 31 at 7.30pm. Panellists include Tom Curran, partner of the late right-to-die campaigner Marie Fleming, Dr Andy Lyne, and Dr Sinead Cotter.

Martin Mongan

Doctors in Ireland supporting Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) and End of Life Ireland (EOLI) are holding a public meeting in Cork later this month to help foster a greater understanding of assisted dying.

“We believe that people dying from a terminal illness should have the choice of assisted dying and not have to endure unnecessary suffering,” MAiD spokesman, Dr Andrew Lyne, said.

“This choice is increasingly being valued throughout the world and is available in an increasing number of countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Spain,” he said.

Dr Sinead Cotter said that following much delay, an Oireachtas special committee is now examining how assisted dying might operate in Ireland.

“It is vital that the work of this committee is completed within the lifetime of this government,” she said.

End of Life Ireland, an advocacy group representing the lived experience and voices of those who wish to see legislation for assisted dying in Ireland, will also take part in the discussion.

  • For further information, visit www.endoflifeireland.ie.

