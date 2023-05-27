Ballyvolane youngster who speaks three languages stars in first movie 

AN inspirational Ballyvolane girl who speaks three languages has fulfilled her dream of starring in a movie at just four years old.

Alba Dogaru only celebrated her birthday in April but already has the world at her feet and the adorable little Cork girl is glad to be taking her friends and family along for the ride. Her pre-school teacher Maria Jesús Quirós even turned out to join her on the red carpet over the weekend.

The new short film, Little Miss Green, in which Alba stars as Gracie, premiered at Cork College of FET’s Douglas Street Campus as part of an end of year showcase for film students.

Dawn Sharpe directed and penned the production which was produced by Sean Murphy and co-stars Sean MacGearailt and Harriet McAllister.

It centres around a little girl who finds a bird’s corpse in the garden which raises some grim questions about death.

One of the locations for the film was Alba’s bedroom which was chosen to help her feel more at ease and comfortable in her surroundings.

Alba’s mum Alexandra said that she was delighted to be involved.

“The film takes a very serious matter and treats it in a lighthearted way. The bird Alba’s character finds in the garden starts a conversation about death and how we should approach the subject with such a young child. It’s a struggle for parents to explain it in such a way that a child understands but at the same time is not brutal.”

She said it also helped them approach the subject in an appropriate way.

“It gave us the opportunity to have this talk. It was a good starting point for us.

"We weren’t sure if we were ready for a chat like that but are still glad the opportunity came about.”

Urko Allende, Alexandra Dogaru, Alba Alende Dogaru, Conchi Revuelda and Javier Aliende at the opening of the exhibition Creativendeavours at the Douglas Street Campus of Cork College of FET in Cork. Picture: David Creedon

Alba, who was born in Cork to a Romanian mother and Spanish father, went through four days of filming for the project.

“We filmed around various locations around the northside of the city. One of the locations chosen was Alba’s bedroom so she could feel more comfortable.”

The student of Superstars stage school in Blackpool was only three when auditioning for the production.

“There were quite a few kids there when we brought her to the audition. The casting call mentioned they wanted a kid between the ages of four and seven. We explained to Alba that if she told them she was three it might ruin her chances. I told her to tell them she was almost four instead. The first thing she said when she walked into the audition was 'Hi, I’m Alba and I’m almost four'. The director was deeply impressed with Alba.

“I think it was difficult for them to draw the words out of the other children but Alba loved being in the spotlight.” Alba’s pre-school teacher Maria from Generation Education in Glounthaune was among the crowd showing their support at the event.

“She told her 'you have to come and see my movie'! Maria wrote a children’s book a few months ago and we showed up at the launch to support her so I think she wanted to do the same for Alba.”

Alba is excited about the future.

“She wants to learn a fourth language.

"She already speaks Romanian, Spanish and English and is a very ambitious little girl. She also wants to be an astronaut when she grows up.”

Alba’s paternal grandparents were also in the audience, having travelled all the way from Spain. Even her one-year-old sister Sara was invited to attend the glittering event.

“We are so happy that Alba had this chance and that her grandparents were able to come and see her in the film. She is weak for herself.”