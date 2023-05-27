Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 12:33

Marathon-running healthcare workers raise €86k for new physiotherapy equipment

Nine super-fit physios from CUH and CUMH crossed the finish line of the London marathon last month and have handed over the monster cheque to CUH Charity.
The physio team at CUH who, along with community fundraisers, raised €86,000 to replace and upgrade physio equipment at CUH and CUMH - Peter Morgan, Carol Hodgins, Grace Collins, Sinéad Meade, Colin Clarke, Conor Kelly, Jane Prendergast, Padraig Sheehan. Pic: Brian Lougheed.

Echo reporter

Marathon-running healthcare workers and their supporters have raised €86,000 to replace and upgrade equipment at their hospital’s physiotherapy unit.

They were joined by an army of other volunteers, some of whom also ran the 26-mile course — or fundraised from home to give back to the hospital for care they or a family member received.

“€86,000 is the official total, which is an incredible amount and testament to the generosity of the physio staff and the people of Cork and beyond, who supported this fundraising effort in their droves,” said Matthew Jenkins of CUH Charity.

“As well as obtaining sponsorship while training and taking on the marathon, the team raised money through a wide array of fundraising events including bake sales, carol singing, raffles, quiz nights,W and cookery classes.

“Every cent raised will go towards purchasing new or upgrading existing equipment at the physiotherapy unit.”

An estimated 23,000 patients pass through the CUH and CUMH physio unit every year, which supports almost every department.

Cork gold-medal winning Olympian graduates from UCC with degree in medicine

