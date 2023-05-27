'It can only be good for Cork' - Cork pubs expecting busy period as Live at the Marquee returns 

Cork is set to bask in sunshine today with a sea of people heading toward the docklands as Live at the Marquee returns for another season with local business expecting bumper weekends.

Live at the Marquee returns today as Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams bring their chart-topping podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me to Cork from tonight to Monday.

The first two dates are completely sold out and a limited number of tickets are available on ticketmaster.ie for Monday's show.

Aiken Promotions is bringing some of the biggest musicians, famous figures and podcasters to the Rebel County from the end of May until late June.

Rod Stewart, Aitch, Tommy Tiernan and Olly Murs, just to name a few, will bless the Marquee throughout the next few weeks.

Bingo Loco will make its Live at the Marquee debut on Sunday 4 June during the Bank Holiday weekend.

The first strains of morning sun illuminate the Marquee on the Marina. The annual summer series of concerts begin today and over the next few weeks will feature acts like Rod Stewart, Christy Moore and The Waterboys. Picture: David Creedon

Sean Bowdren, manager of Goldbergs Bar on Victoria Street is expecting a busy weekend.

“We are expecting a big crowd to come into us as we are the last pub you would hit before you reach the Marquee and we are the first when you are coming back," he said.

“I do think My Therapist Ghosted Me will be huge for us.

"We will have a lot of females coming in, especially because of Joanne [McNally] and Vogue [Williams].”

Goldbergs Bar are hoping for another successful summer after last year’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s events, including Ed Sheeran and a busy Cork GAA schedule.

“The summer is busy for us, especially because of the Marquee and a few games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh," Sean added. "We had a massive summer last year because of Ed Sheeran.”

A Cork Welcome

Meanwhile, The Welcome Inn on Parnell Place is one of the first pubs people will reach on their way to the city centre from the Marquee, and manager Steven Cronin is counting on the venue to give them “a few good nights" this summer.

“The Páirc [Uí Chaoimh] doesn’t have many concerts this summer, so we are counting on the Marquee to give us a few good nights," he said.

“Last year between Live at the Marquee and the Indiependence Festival, we had good business.”

This year’s lineup will appeal to a range of age groups, which is a positive, according to Steven.

“I felt that the surprising acts brings a bit of a boom. The Friday night with John Bishop was fantastic because the demographic would be an older crowd, which is what we would have here," he said.

“With the younger crowds, we didn’t have any issues last year either, so it was good.”

Rod Stewart is expected to attract a massive crowd, which will benefit the Goldberg Bar as well as the Welcome Inn.

“Rod Stewart will be massive," Steven added. "I thought he would be big enough for the Páirc, but he may want something more lowkey. He will be a sell-out and his demographic will suit us. That will be a big night for us."

The Welcome Inn is among the businesses preparing for a busy period as a result of the upcoming Live at the Marquee events. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Dwyer’s on Washington Street is another hotspot for eventgoers to hit up before they make the trip to the Marquee.

Dwyer’s manager Niamh Stuart is expecting a massive crowd before and after the Live at the Marquee events.

“There is always a big crowd that comes up this end of the city during Live at the Marquee," she said.

"It’s great having the crowd around because we will have them from the daytime to the nighttime because people usually drink beforehand and afterwards.”

President of the Cork Business Association, Kevin Herlihy, told the Echo that the festivities in June “can only be good for Cork".

“It is great for the local economy. There are some great acts this year like Rod Stewart and Tommy Tiernan, [who] will bring a great boost to hospitality and bringing people into the city," he said.

"Hopefully the weather stays nice as well. It can only be good for Cork.”

Mr Herlihy also touched on the positive impact the Ocean to Sea Race and the Cork City Marathon will have on the local economy.

“All of these activities that are going on like the marathon and the Ocean to Sea Race in June is fabulous for the economy.”

Several Live at the Marquee events are already sold out. Check ticketmaster.ie for ticket availability.