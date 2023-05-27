Cork on a Fork Festival to return in August promising a feast of fun

Cork’s most delicious event, Cork on a Fork Festival, will return for five days of feasting and fun from August 16 to 20 this year.

The full programme of events will be launched in the coming months, and foodies can expect street dinners, food trails, tasting masterclasses, cooking demos, sustainable events, food talks, family fun, exciting night-time events, and much more.

“Whether you want to taste your way through the city, take part in unique culinary experiences, learn a new skill, enjoy live entertainment, or feast on the finest local food, there will be plenty to see, do, and devour at this new festival, which hosted more than 50 events in its pilot year in 2022,” said a spokesperson.

“Cork city is packed with talented chefs, great places to eat, Michelin rated restaurants, fun pubs, a vibrant outdoor dining scene, and of course the famous English Market. It has a treasure trove of unique dining spaces from historic buildings to rooftop gardens, waterfront venues, converted churches, old forts and jails.

“It’s also a compact city that’s easy to get around, and the Cork region boasts 68% of Ireland’s artisan producers, so you see why it’s hailed as Ireland’s food capital.”

The team who hosted “A Taste of Princes Street Dinner” which included Princes Street restaurants Nash19, Quinlan’s Seafood Restaurant, Ristorante Rossini, Tedos Tapas & Wine Bar, Oakfire Pizza, Burnt Pizza and Clancy’s during Cork on a Fork Festival. Photo: Joleen Cronin

Cork on a Fork Festival was established in 2022 to celebrate Cork food and Cork city’s ever evolving dining and nightlife scene.

It is organised and supported by Cork City Council in partnership with local hospitality businesses, Pure Cork, Fáilte Ireland, Ireland’s Ancient East, Cork Business Association, and the Irish Examiner.

Lord Mayor of Cork city, Cllr Deirdre Forde said: “Our aim is to position Cork city as a vibrant food destination and help create a more diverse and sustainable night-time economy.

"Cork also has an incredible range of producers, from artisan cheese to smoked fish, craft beer and more.

"Cork on a Fork Fest is an opportunity to showcase our authentic food experiences."

Businesses interested in participating are invited to contact organisers at corkonaforkfest@gmail.com. Details of the full programme will be announced on corkcity.ie/corkonaforkfest.