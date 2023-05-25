Cork City Council community wardens to undertake a campaign of industrial action tomorrow morning

A campaign of industrial action will be undertaken by Cork City Council community wardens at City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork, on Friday, May 26 at 9am in a dispute concerning the failure to have their work roles adequately evaluated.

The industrial action will also involve a picket. SIPTU Organiser, Con Casey, said the workers play a ‘vital’ role in assisting the development of Cork city communities.

“These workers play a vital role in assisting the development of communities in the city which are designated as disadvantaged as part of the RAPID scheme. They work in improving the lived environment of these communities through education, enforcement, and local community actions,” he said.

Mr Casey said the management of Cork City Council has refused to engage in an evaluation of their work roles.

“Despite the important work carried out by community wardens, and a recommendation of the Labour Court, the management of Cork City Council has refused to engage in an evaluation of the roles these workers carry out."

"This is essential if we are to retain and develop these workers for this service in assisting communities across the city.”

“These workers have pursued their claim through all the state industrial relations bodies. Management has not engaged in these processes in good faith, even refusing to attend a hearing in the Labour Court. This resulted in the workers having no option but to vote for industrial action, up to and including, strike action,” he added.

Mr Casey warned that the industrial action will ‘escalate’ if Cork City Council management refuses to enter a process.

“The industrial action will consist of the workers placing a picket on City Hall and only carrying out the work which they are strictly contracted to perform. They will engage in no ‘goodwill gestures’ or additional training.

"The industrial action will escalate if Cork City Council management continues to refuse to enter a process where the important functions of these workers are properly evaluated.”

A spokesperson for Cork City Council told The Echo:

“Cork City Council has attended a Labour Court hearing on the matter, had local engagement with SIPTU and recently attended a Workplace Relations Commission Conciliation Conference in an effort to resolve the dispute.”