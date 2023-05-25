Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 19:22

Cork City Council community wardens to undertake a campaign of industrial action tomorrow morning

The industrial action will also involve a picket.
Cork City Council community wardens to undertake a campaign of industrial action tomorrow morning

A campaign of industrial action will be undertaken by Cork City Council community wardens at City Hall on Friday, May 26 at 9am.

A campaign of industrial action will be undertaken by Cork City Council community wardens at City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork, on Friday, May 26 at 9am in a dispute concerning the failure to have their work roles adequately evaluated.

The industrial action will also involve a picket. SIPTU Organiser, Con Casey, said the workers play a ‘vital’ role in assisting the development of Cork city communities. 

“These workers play a vital role in assisting the development of communities in the city which are designated as disadvantaged as part of the RAPID scheme. They work in improving the lived environment of these communities through education, enforcement, and local community actions,” he said.

Mr Casey said the management of Cork City Council has refused to engage in an evaluation of their work roles. 

“Despite the important work carried out by community wardens, and a recommendation of the Labour Court, the management of Cork City Council has refused to engage in an evaluation of the roles these workers carry out." 

"This is essential if we are to retain and develop these workers for this service in assisting communities across the city.” 

 “These workers have pursued their claim through all the state industrial relations bodies. Management has not engaged in these processes in good faith, even refusing to attend a hearing in the Labour Court. This resulted in the workers having no option but to vote for industrial action, up to and including, strike action,” he added.

Mr Casey warned that the industrial action will ‘escalate’ if Cork City Council management refuses to enter a process. 

“The industrial action will consist of the workers placing a picket on City Hall and only carrying out the work which they are strictly contracted to perform. They will engage in no ‘goodwill gestures’ or additional training. 

"The industrial action will escalate if Cork City Council management continues to refuse to enter a process where the important functions of these workers are properly evaluated.” 

A spokesperson for Cork City Council told The Echo: 

“Cork City Council has attended a Labour Court hearing on the matter, had local engagement with SIPTU and recently attended a Workplace Relations Commission Conciliation Conference in an effort to resolve the dispute.”

Read More

Cork woman aged 82 prepares for latest marathon

More in this section

Bail refused for man, 37, accused of rape Bail refused for man, 37, accused of rape
Cork's Tina Turner tribute act, endorsed by icon herself, pledges to "keep her music alive" Cork's Tina Turner tribute act, endorsed by icon herself, pledges to "keep her music alive"
Cork singer to perform on Ryan Tubridy's final Late Late Show after 14 years at the helm Cork singer to perform on Ryan Tubridy's final Late Late Show after 14 years at the helm
cork city council
<p>30-year-old Patrick O’Callaghan of Scotsman Road, Monkstown, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to charges of being drunk and a danger, and engaging in threatening behaviour.</p>

Drunk cyclist called garda ‘a f***er and a prick’ in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more