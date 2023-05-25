Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 10:41

Crosshaven Coast Guard rescue three teens from incoming tides

The three young men were rescued at around 9pm after they found themselves cut off by the incoming tide on the rocks.
Crosshaven Coast Guard rescue three teens from incoming tides
Elaine Whelan

Crosshaven Coast Guard rescued three teens last night as they got into difficulty near Camden Fort.

The three young men were rescued at around 9pm after they found themselves cut off by the incoming tide on the rocks.

One of them suffered a fall, resulting in a severely injured leg. He was also suffering from the extreme cold after entering the water.

Crosshaven Coast Guard were alerted to the three men in distress around 9pm last night.
Crosshaven Coast Guard were alerted to the three men in distress around 9pm last night.

The Crosshaven Coast Guard team were conducting an exercise in the area at the time when they were alerted to the three young men in difficulty.

“The area was quite difficult to access but after a brief with the crew we safely extracted the casualty’s and one is now on route to hospital with the National Ambulance Service (NAS) for assessment by doctors,” a spokesperson for the Crosshaven Coast Guard reported.

The team stressed the importance of staying safe near Cork coasts and waterways as the good weather continues, saying:

“Remember if you see someone in trouble or think they may be in trouble on or near our coasts or inland waterways, dial 112/999 and ask for the Irish Coast Guard. It could save a life.”

Read More

Cork father left ‘broken in two’ after long fight for son’s rights

More in this section

Cocaine in plastic packet on black background Man behaving nervously was found to be in possession of drugs
Basking shark swims under kayak in ‘surreal’ experience off Cork coast Basking shark swims under kayak in ‘surreal’ experience off Cork coast
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Photocall - London Iconic singer Tina Turner dies at age 83 after a long illness 
<p>A group of neighbours on Blarney St are attempting to create the longest pollinator path in Ireland by encouraging fellow residents to participate in activities which positively impact biodiversity. (File photo) Picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

Residents on Cork city street aiming to create longest pollinator path in Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more