Crosshaven Coast Guard rescue three teens from incoming tides

Crosshaven Coast Guard rescued three teens last night as they got into difficulty near Camden Fort.

The three young men were rescued at around 9pm after they found themselves cut off by the incoming tide on the rocks.

One of them suffered a fall, resulting in a severely injured leg. He was also suffering from the extreme cold after entering the water.

Crosshaven Coast Guard were alerted to the three men in distress around 9pm last night.

The Crosshaven Coast Guard team were conducting an exercise in the area at the time when they were alerted to the three young men in difficulty.

“The area was quite difficult to access but after a brief with the crew we safely extracted the casualty’s and one is now on route to hospital with the National Ambulance Service (NAS) for assessment by doctors,” a spokesperson for the Crosshaven Coast Guard reported.

The team stressed the importance of staying safe near Cork coasts and waterways as the good weather continues, saying:

“Remember if you see someone in trouble or think they may be in trouble on or near our coasts or inland waterways, dial 112/999 and ask for the Irish Coast Guard. It could save a life.”