Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 10:18

Residents on Cork city street aiming to create longest pollinator path in Ireland

People are invited to participate by mowing less, spraying less chemicals and growing pollinator-friendly plants.
A group of neighbours on Blarney St are attempting to create the longest pollinator path in Ireland by encouraging fellow residents to participate in activities which positively impact biodiversity. (File photo) Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

A group of neighbours on Blarney St are attempting to create the longest pollinator path in Ireland by encouraging fellow residents to participate in activities which positively impact biodiversity.

The initiative, supported by the Blarney St and Surrounding Areas Community Association and Cork City Council, aims to see the creation of a pollinator path along the gardens and green spaces of Blarney St linking up to 300 houses.

People are invited to participate by mowing less, spraying less chemicals and growing pollinator-friendly plants.

Pollinators are mostly insects, such as bees, hoverflies, butterflies, moths, wasps, beetles and other fly species which help wild plants to reproduce.

Around four out of five wild flowers and crops need animal pollination, at least to some extent.

According to the European Commission, during the past decades, pollinators have declined in occurrence and diversity in the EU.

Many of Europe’s wild pollinators are under threat due to unsustainable use of land, intensive agricultural management and pesticides, invasive alien species, environmental pollution and climate change.

The group behind the Blarney St pollinator path project are encouraging everyone in the local area to get involved.

“An urban pollinator path creates areas of food and shelter for pollinators that they wouldn't otherwise have in the city,” they said.

“It is also easy to do: mow less, spray less and let wild things grow.

“They say Blarney St is the longest street in Ireland. That would make this the longest pollinator path in Ireland - so far!” 

The group will be dropping in pollinator path window stickers to houses later this month and are looking for volunteers to assist on Saturday, May 27.

Anyone interested in getting involved is asked to email blarneystpollinatorpath@gmail.com.

