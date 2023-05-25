Man behaving nervously was found to be in possession of drugs

Gardaí found a man behaving nervously and suspiciously in Cork city centre and it was discovered that he was in possession of drugs for his own use – for the eleventh time.

Leonard Geasley, who had been living at St. Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, pleaded guilty to this latest drugs offence.

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher said the case related to December 7 2022 at North Main Street, Cork.

On that afternoon Garda Conor Cronin saw the accused who became nervous as the guard approached. He dropped a wrap of white powder on the ground.

It was recovered by Garda Cronin and found to be cocaine.

He admitted that it was cocaine for personal use.

Sgt. Kelleher said the defendant’s previous drugs convictions consisted of having substances for his own use on ten previous occasions.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said that after four and a half years of homelessness, the defendant recently got housing through Focus Ireland and was afraid he would lose this opportunity if he was jailed.

Judge John King imposed a four-month suspended jail term.

36-year-old Geasley said, “Thank you, judge, thanks very much.”