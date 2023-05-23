Sports retailer reportedly acquires former Roches Stores building on Patrick Street

Sports retailer Elverys has reportedly acquired the landmark former Roches Stores and Debenhams building on Patrick Street.

The iconic premises hit the market last August with a guide price of €20m.

Last month, it was reported that contracts had been issued for the sale of the building, which has lain vacant for three years.

It has now been revealed that the premises has been acquired by Elverys, according to the Irish Examiner.

The publication reports that the acquisition has been led by businessman John Staunton and that the deal was around €12m.

The building, which was formerly home to Roches Stores for many decades, was leased to Debenhams in 2006, and the department store operated out of the site for more than a decade.

The former Debenhams store closed in 2020 with the loss of hundreds of jobs, and the building has been vacant since.

Elverys Sports, established in 1847, is the oldest sports store in Ireland.

Following a take over by Staunton Sports in 1998, Elverys Sports has expanded from a single store operation to 46 stores nationwide.

The retailer caters to the casual sporting community as well as top sports athletes.