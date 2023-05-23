Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 20:44

Sports retailer reportedly acquires former Roches Stores building on Patrick Street

Last month, it was reported that contracts had been issued for the sale of the building, which has lain vacant for three years.
Sports retailer reportedly acquires former Roches Stores building on Patrick Street

The iconic premises hit the market last August with a guide price of €20m.

Amy Nolan

Sports retailer Elverys has reportedly acquired the landmark former Roches Stores and Debenhams building on Patrick Street.

The iconic premises hit the market last August with a guide price of €20m.

Last month, it was reported that contracts had been issued for the sale of the building, which has lain vacant for three years.

It has now been revealed that the premises has been acquired by Elverys, according to the Irish Examiner.

The publication reports that the acquisition has been led by businessman John Staunton and that the deal was around €12m.

The building, which was formerly home to Roches Stores for many decades, was leased to Debenhams in 2006, and the department store operated out of the site for more than a decade.

The former Debenhams store closed in 2020 with the loss of hundreds of jobs, and the building has been vacant since.

Elverys Sports, established in 1847, is the oldest sports store in Ireland.

Following a take over by Staunton Sports in 1998, Elverys Sports has expanded from a single store operation to 46 stores nationwide.

The retailer caters to the casual sporting community as well as top sports athletes.

More in this section

Water disruptions on southside Parts of Cork city centre facing further overnight disruptions on Wednesday night
Man charged with causing criminal damage to 'Shakey Bridge' appears in court  Man charged with causing criminal damage to 'Shakey Bridge' appears in court 
Cork City Council approves plans for riverside walkway Cork City Council approves plans for riverside walkway
roches storescork development
<p>Cork County Council is to write to the Housing Minister calling for the start date for the scrapping of the development levies to be backdated to the start of the calendar year.</p>

Council calls for scrapping of development levy to be backdated to the start of the year 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more